Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals continue: Xbox One X and S, Nintendo Switch and more (Tuesday update)

Now that retailers have had the biggest e-commerce sales day in US history, you would think that they'd pack up their Black Friday sales and go home. But no, many of the deals are continuing, at least early into the week. There are still a handful of compelling deals out there on consoles, for example. Seemingly out of nowhere, Walmart dropped an all-new bundle on us today: Get a Nintendo Switch with a Joy-Con in the iconic Mario Red color, plus $20 worth of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case for $299. You can also choose from among a few Xbox bundles, including an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for just $129. There aren't any PS4 bundles left, but scroll down to see the game discounts.

Something to keep in mind is that new models of the PlayStation and Xbox are expected this time next year, but if you buy a console now, you'll get a whole year out of it before you even need to start thinking about upgrading.

Xbox Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Get the discless version of the Xbox One at its lowest price ever -- bundled with three full games, including Minecraft and Sea of Thieves -- by using the DECSAVE19 promo code if you are a first-time shopper with Google Shopping. Read more: Xbox One All-Digital Edition vs. Xbox One S.

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Cyber Monday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $375. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- Fallen Order got enthusiastic reviews, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has introduced an exclusive deal on Tuesday that includes a Joy-Con in the iconic Mario Red color as well as $20 worth of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

PS4 Cyber Monday deals

These are the remaining PS4 deal we could find which you can still take advantage of now that Cyber Monday is over.

