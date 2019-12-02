Cyber Monday 2019 game deals: Huge savings on PS4, Switch and Xbox games and consoles

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Cyber Monday has been a great day for gamers. And while many gaming console offers have already expired or sold out since Black Friday, we've got a list of the best gaming console offers still available. If you've already got your gaming console, then check out our lineup below -- there are tons of available deals on games. Some of the latest highlights this Cyber Monday include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox for $45, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PS4 for $25, and Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $20.

Note that prices were accurate when this article was published. We'll keep things up to date as the post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales keep coming, but discounts do fluctuate and titles can sell out -- bookmark this page and check back often.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch game deals available now

Walmart has introduced an exclusive deal that commences on Tuesday, December 2nd at 9 a.m. that includes a Joy-Con in the iconic Mario Red color as well as $20 worth of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET In Nintendo Switch Land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, In-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last." And now Amazon is matching that offer, too: Use code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout, and it'll send you a $25 credit within a week.

Sony

PS4 game deals available now

Microsoft

Xbox One game deals available now

Expired deals

Originally published earlier this week.