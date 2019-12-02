Cyber Monday 2019 game deals: Huge savings on PS4, Switch and Xbox games and consoles

Cyber Monday has been a great day for gamers. And while many gaming console offers have already expired or sold out since Black Friday, we've got a list of the best gaming console offers still available. If you've already got your gaming console, then check out our lineup below -- there are tons of available deals on games. Some of the latest highlights this Cyber Monday include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox for $45, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PS4 for $25, and Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $20.
Note that prices were accurate when this article was published. We'll keep things up to date as the post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales keep coming, but discounts do fluctuate and titles can sell out -- bookmark this page and check back often.
Nintendo Switch game deals available now
- See all Switch deals
- Killer Queen Black -- $15 See at Target
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $20 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Civilization VI -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary Edition -- $25 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $40 See at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $30 in-store at Walmart (currently expired, but may return)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 See at Best Buy
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 See at Best Buy
Walmart has introduced an exclusive deal that commences on Tuesday, December 2nd at 9 a.m. that includes a Joy-Con in the iconic Mario Red color as well as $20 worth of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.
In Nintendo Switch Land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, In-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last."
And now Amazon is matching that offer, too: Use code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout, and it'll send you a $25 credit within a week.
PS4 game deals available now
- See all PS4 deals
- Borderlands 3 -- $35/$30 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- NBA 2K20 -- $30 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Judgment -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Control -- $45 See at Target
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $30 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Days Gone -- $20 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Amazon
- NieR Automata -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $30 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- God of War -- $15 See at Walmart
- Persona 5 -- $10 See at Walmart
Xbox One game deals available now
- See all Xbox deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $45 See at Best Buy
- NBA 2K20 -- $30 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Borderlands 3 -- $35 See at Best Buy
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $30 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Control -- $30 See at Best Buy
- Gears 5 -- $30 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Halo 5 -- $15 See at Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $30 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds -- $12.33 See at Walmart
- Sea of Thieves -- $25 See at Best Buy
Expired deals
- Overcooked 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy (now $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 (PS4/Xbox One) -- $15 See at Best Buy (now $40)
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Amazon (now $29)
Originally published earlier this week.
Discuss: Cyber Monday 2019 game deals: Huge savings on PS4, Switch and Xbox games and consoles
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.