Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Still haven't decided whether to sign up for the Disney Plus streaming service? A Cyber Monday deal will save customers in the US and Puerto Rico $10 on the first year with an annual subscription that goes for $59.99 rather than $69.99. The subscription goes back up to $69.99 after the first year.

That first year averages out to about $5 per month, which saves you $2 over the month-to-month price of $6.99. The deal is a limited-time offer, and doesn't include a free trial.

Disney Plus is the company's new streaming service that includes Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar movies, plus original shows and movies and other offerings. Star Wars series The Mandalorian has made headlines recently for its cute new character Baby Yoda. Oh, and for the record: We liked it, even at full price.