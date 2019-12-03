Cyber Monday 2019 deals continue for Nintendo Switch: Starlink or Mario Red Joy-Con $300 bundle, Joy-Con discounts and more (Tuesday update)

Deal Savings Price







You'd think that retailers would be done with sales for a while now that Cyber Monday is in the rear view mirror. After all, it was the biggest e-commerce sales day in US history. But there are still some great deals remaining. Out of nowhere, for example, Walmart has rolled out a bundle featuring the Nintendo Switch with a Mario Red Joy-Con, a $20 Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case, all for $300. In addition, you can still get the Switch bundle with Starlink: Battle for Atlas for $300. And grey Joy-Cons are $20 off (with other color Joy-Cons available for a few bucks off as well.) And even though Cyber Monday is over, a handful of games are still available at deep discount as well.

One note of caution: Three different Switch models are available right now. Nintendo released an upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, back in August that cranked up the battery life by about 50% (up to about 9 hours). But the original is still out there, too. And then there's the new Switch Lite -- a smaller, handheld version with a 7-hour battery life that can't connect to your TV. (If you don't mind that, it's pretty great otherwise.)

Read more: Best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

Best Nintendo Switch deals available now



Walmart has a special post-Cyber Monday deal that's live right now. This Nintendo Switch bundle includes a Joy-Con in the iconic Mario Red color as well as $20 worth of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

Ubisoft Right now Best Buy is offering the newer version of the Switch with the starship-building game Starlink: Battle for Atlas, for just $300. That means you get the updated system with longer battery life that can last up to nine hours. Read GameSpot's review of Starlink: Battle for Atlas.

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for up to $20 off. You can get them in gray for this low price, while other colors cost a few bucks more: Gray: $60

Neon Red and Blue: $67

All other colors: $69

Giant Bomb Civilization VI is a bona fide strategy classic, and you can get it right now for 67% off. (Its expansions, with loads of extra civs and scenarios, just became available on Switch for $50.) Read GameSpot's Civilization VI review.

Still haven't played this beloved 2015 RPG? It's 25% off at Amazon right now. This is the complete edition, with all the DLC. Read GameSpot's Witcher 3 review.

Other Switch game deals available now:

Expired deals

Nintendo Before you buy, be aware that you're getting the original version of the Switch, not the new model. Since that means your battery life will be somewhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, you probably want to take advantage of this deal only if you mostly plan to keep it docked. For lots of away missions, you might want to pass on this and get the updated Switch. Here's how to tell the difference between the two Switch consoles by looking at the box art. Nintendo is bundling the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the first-gen version of the Switch for $300, and throwing in a screen protector as well. This deal is expired. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET In Nintendo Switch Land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, In-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last." This deal is expired. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Originally published earlier. Regularly updated with new information.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch Lite: 1 month later

