Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is over and the US is back at work, but the deals are still going strong as Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam's Club and Newegg slide into Cyber Monday mode. And while there are major savings to be had on TVs, speakers, smart home gadgets and gaming devices, it can be difficult to track what's actually worth buying.

To help, we've pulled the complete Black Friday ads of the major outlets together in this article and pointed out some highlights we think are particularly hot.

Read more: How to find the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Screenshot/CNET GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories started a bit early, on Sunday, and run through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2. Full GameStop BlackFriday ad.

Newegg Newegg's Black Friday deals cover a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale started on Nov. 25 -- some deals are already out of stock, but there are still plenty left as Newegg gets ready for Cyber Monday. See all of Newegg's Cyber Monday deals.

Originally published last week. Updated with new ads and deals.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.