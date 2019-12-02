Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pots and Vortex air fryer for under $70

Instant Brands

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

An Instant Pot multicooker is now more affordable than ever thanks to Cyber Monday. If you're new to this kitchen gem, it's the perfect sous-chef, whipping up easy weeknight meals that taste as though you've been working over a hot stove for hours. The hardware inside keeps a fast and consistent pressure while cooking, but an Instant Pot also acts as a slow cooker, warmer (for entertaining), steamer, rice cooker and more. Basically, it's like having a second pair of hands in the kitchen -- really capable hands.

Instant Pot sales for Cyber Monday 2019 have already started with prices as low as $49, making this an incredible time to get in on the Instant Pot action. Also worth checking out is the incredible deal at Walmart on the Instant Vortex air fryer and oven for under $70 (save $50). Besides making a great holiday gift, if you're looking to upgrade your Instant Pot or just try one out, now is the time.

Scroll down for the very best Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pot multicookers.

Amazon This smart model does all the things that make the Instant Pot brand the cookware phenomenon it is, but this one is also compatible with Alexa and has mobile app to control your Instant Pot remotely. That means you can turn it on or off when needed and have dinner perfectly cooked the second you walk in the door.

Amazon This is the biggest of the DUO and the perfect Instant Pot if you've got a lot of mouths to feed. Right now it's down to $65 (normally $140) but the clock is ticking and this deal will be gone by the end of the day.

Instant Pots are virtually foolproof, with easy programmable cooking settings and automatic shut-off. The 6-quart Duo is a perfect size -- and price, currently -- if you've been thinking about trying one. Use it in place of takeout on those no-motivation Mondays and it'll pay for itself in a few uses. Check out these Instant Pot attachments for healthy eating. If you see one you like, you can take advantage of Walmart's Instant Pot Black Friday bundle offer, which lets you add the accessory of your choice for just $2-$5 depending on which one you select (normally, these accessories retail for around $11 each).

Walmart The Ultra is the most versatile of the units with sterilizer and cake-maker functions. Take a whopping $80 off the sticker price during Cyber Monday, and have it delivered (for free) by Wednesday.

Walmart This popular air fryer from Instant actually does quite a bit more than that. With seven built-in smart programs, you can air-fry, roast, broil, bake and even dehydrate. Extra oven space during the holidays? Yes, please. Plus, it just dropped an additional $20 in price (so it clocks in under $70).

And if you're interested in some of the Instant Pot's competition, there are deals in this period around Cyber Monday from other great multicooker brands, too. For example, here's one from Best Buy.

Best Buy A great budget pick at Best Buy right now, the Insignia does all the things you'd expect from a modern multicooker and comes in under $30 for this digital doorbuster deal.