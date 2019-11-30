Cyber Monday 2019: Best deals for health and fitness

Theragun

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday has passed and Cyber Monday is upon us. But the sales around this time of year aren't limited to just headphones, iPads and gadgets. Holiday season is also a time of deep discounts on health and fitness products and services. We've got a line-up of some of our favorites below, making holiday season a great time to help yourself or someone you love get a start on their New Year's resolutions. We're seeing plenty of sales and deals on everything from DNA testing kits to treadmills to percussive therapy guns and more. It's time to take those plans for a healthy 2020 to the next level!

The fitness class company is offering a free three-week subscription for first-time users. All you have to do is sign up online. The offer begins at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and lasts until Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. PT.

Get the top-of-the-line percussive therapy massager Theragun G3PRO for only $399 (usually $599). It's also discounted the G3 for $299 (save $100), and the new Theragun Liv for $199 (save $50). This deal ends Dec. 4.

When we reviewed Mirror, the home fitness system that hangs on your wall and delivers on-demand workouts from Mirror's Elite fitness instructors, our primary beef was with its high price. But this discount adds free delivery and installation, a free starter pack and 6 months of Mirror membership (a $584 value). Use code BLACKFRIDAY19 on Nov. 29 and CYBERMONDAY19 on Dec. 2 to get the discount.

Stay hydrated with the Larq UV light self-cleaning water bottle, using code CBSBF to get 10% off your order. Spend $125 or more and that discount goes up to 20%. The sale ends Dec. 2.

Save up to 56% on selected treadmills and indoor cycle cardio machines from Horizon Fitness. Sale ends Nov. 30.

Omron Healthcare's site-wide holiday sale is starting now. Save up to 30% off your purchase, no code needed. Sale ends Dec. 31.

Get 25% off all Sakara plant-rich, ready-to-eat meal delivery programs and Clean Boutique wellness essentials. Offer ends Dec. 2.

Nebula Genomics is DNA testing centered around privacy, users retain control of their own genomic data. Nebula's DNA prints are personalized art created from the user's sequencing or uploaded data and can be used as stunning home decor. Get 1 Year of Nebula Explore + DNA Art Print for $100. The sale ends Dec. 31.

Get 23andMe's Health Plus Ancestry DNA Testing Service for only $99 (usually $199). You can also get the Ancestry Plus Traits Service for only $79 (usually $99). Special pricing ends Dec. 2.

Living DNA's comprehensive test covers your overall ancestry, motherline, fatherline and now with family DNA-matching. The sale ends Dec. 2.