CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday fights Black Friday Xbox deals Black Friday Amazon deals Target Black Friday 2019 deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Cyber Monday 2019: Best deals for health and fitness

From big savings on all Theragun models to 50% off DNA testing services, the holiday discount season isn't just about computers and tech.

Black-Friday-Fitness-Health
Theragun
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday has passed and Cyber Monday is upon us. But the sales around this time of year aren't limited to just headphonesiPads and gadgets. Holiday season is also a time of deep discounts on health and fitness products and services. We've got a line-up of some of our favorites below, making holiday season a great time to help yourself or someone you love get a start on their New Year's resolutions. We're seeing plenty of sales and deals on everything from DNA testing kits to treadmills to percussive therapy guns and more. It's time to take those plans for a healthy 2020 to the next level!

Black Friday 2019

ClassPass: Three-week free trial fitness membership for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

The fitness class company is offering a free three-week subscription for first-time users. All you have to do is sign up online. The offer begins at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and lasts until Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. PT.

See at ClassPass

Theragun: Save up to $200 on all 3 models

Get the top-of-the-line percussive therapy massager Theragun G3PRO for only $399 (usually $599). It's also discounted the G3 for $299 (save $100), and the new Theragun Liv for $199 (save $50). This deal ends Dec. 4.

See at Theragun

Mirror: Free delivery, installation, starter pack and 6-month membership

When we reviewed Mirror, the home fitness system that hangs on your wall and delivers on-demand workouts from Mirror's Elite fitness instructors, our primary beef was with its high price. But this discount adds free delivery and installation, a free starter pack and 6 months of Mirror membership (a $584 value). Use code BLACKFRIDAY19 on Nov. 29 and CYBERMONDAY19 on Dec. 2 to get the discount.

See at Mirror

Larq: 10% off orders under $125 and 20% off orders over $125

Stay hydrated with the Larq UV light self-cleaning water bottle, using code CBSBF to get 10% off your order. Spend $125 or more and that discount goes up to 20%. The sale ends Dec. 2.

See at LARQ

Horizon Fitness: Black Friday discount

Save up to 56% on selected treadmills and indoor cycle cardio machines from Horizon Fitness. Sale ends Nov. 30.

See at Horizon Fitness

Omron Healthcare: Save up to 30% off blood pressure monitors

Omron Healthcare's site-wide holiday sale is starting now. Save up to 30% off your purchase, no code needed. Sale ends Dec. 31.

See at Omron Healthcare

Sakara Life: 25% off sitewide on all meal programs and wellness products

Get 25% off all Sakara plant-rich, ready-to-eat meal delivery programs and Clean Boutique wellness essentials. Offer ends Dec. 2.

See at Sakara Life

Nebula Genomics: 40% off DNA Art Print + Nebula Explore

Nebula Genomics is DNA testing centered around privacy, users retain control of their own genomic data. Nebula's DNA prints are personalized art created from the user's sequencing or uploaded data and can be used as stunning home decor. Get 1 Year of Nebula Explore + DNA Art Print for $100. The sale ends Dec. 31.

See at Nebula Genomics

23andMe: Up to 50% off DNA testing service

Get 23andMe's Health Plus Ancestry DNA Testing Service for only $99 (usually $199). You can also get the Ancestry Plus Traits Service for only $79 (usually $99). Special pricing ends Dec. 2.

See at 23andMe

Living DNA: $69 Ancestry Kit

Living DNA's comprehensive test covers your overall ancestry, motherline, fatherline and now with family DNA-matching. The sale ends Dec. 2.

See at Living DNA
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019
Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08