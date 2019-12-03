CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals for health and fitness still available

The holiday discount season isn't just about computers and tech -- here are some of the best deals still available for health and fitness nuts.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but that doesn't mean there still around sales around, or that those sales are limited to just headphonesiPads and gadgets. The holiday season is also a time of deep discounts on health and fitness products and services. We've got a line-up of some of our favorites below, making the holiday season a great time to help yourself or someone you love get a start on their New Year's resolutions. We're seeing plenty of sales and deals on everything from DNA testing kits to treadmills to percussive therapy guns and more. It's time to take those plans for a healthy 2020 to the next level!

ClassPass: Three-week free trial fitness membership for Black Friday/Cyber Monday (Update: Expired)

Update, Dec. 3: As indicated above, this deal is no longer available. However, new subscribers are now eligible for a two-week subscription.

The fitness class company is offering a free three-week subscription for first-time users. All you have to do is sign up online. The offer begins at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and lasts until Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. PT.

See at ClassPass

Theragun: Save up to $200 on all 3 models (Update: Expired)

Update, Dec. 3: As indicated above, this deal is no longer available.

Get the top-of-the-line percussive therapy massager Theragun G3PRO for only $399 (usually $599). It's also discounted the G3 for $299 (save $100), and the new Theragun Liv for $199 (save $50). This deal ends Dec. 4.

See at Theragun

Mirror: Save $467

When we reviewed Mirror, the home fitness system that hangs on your wall and delivers on-demand workouts from Mirror's Elite fitness instructors, our primary beef was with its high price. But this discount takes $467 off of that high sticker price. Use code HOLIDAY19 through Dec. 5 to get the discount.

See at Mirror

Larq: 10% off orders under $125 and 20% off orders over $125 (Update: Expired)

Update, Dec. 3: As indicated above, this deal is no longer available.

Stay hydrated with the Larq UV light self-cleaning water bottle, using code CBSBF to get 10% off your order. Spend $125 or more and that discount goes up to 20%. The sale ends Dec. 2.

See at LARQ

Horizon Fitness: Cyber Monday Cardio discount

Save 10% off cardio machines from Horizon Fitness. Sale ends Dec. 8.

See at Horizon Fitness

Omron Healthcare: Save up to 30% off blood pressure monitors

Omron Healthcare's site-wide holiday sale is starting now. Save up to 30% off your purchase, no code needed. Sale ends Dec. 31.

See at Omron Healthcare

Sakara Life: 25% off site-wide on all meal programs and wellness products (Update: Expired)

Update, Dec. 3: As indicated above, this deal is no longer available.

Get 25% off all Sakara plant-rich, ready-to-eat meal delivery programs and Clean Boutique wellness essentials. Offer ends Dec. 2.

See at Sakara Life

Nebula Genomics: 40% off DNA Art Print + Nebula Explore

Nebula Genomics is DNA testing centered around privacy, users retain control of their own genomic data. Nebula's DNA prints are personalized art created from the user's sequencing or uploaded data and can be used as stunning home decor. Get 1 Year of Nebula Explore + DNA Art Print for $100. The sale ends Dec. 31.

See at Nebula Genomics

23andMe: Up to 50% off DNA testing service

Get 23andMe's Health Plus Ancestry DNA Testing Service for only $99 (usually $199). You can also get the Ancestry Plus Traits Service for only $79 (usually $99). Special pricing was supposed to end on Dec. 2, but was still available when we looked on Dec. 3!

See at 23andMe

Living DNA: $69 Ancestry Kit

Living DNA's comprehensive test covers your overall ancestry, motherline, fatherline and now with family DNA-matching. This was another sale that was supposed to end on Dec. 2, but was still available when we checked on Dec. 3!

See at Living DNA
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.