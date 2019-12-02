Cyber Monday 2019 Apple headphones deals: All Beats headphones now on sale

On Black Friday, the AirPods were on sale everywhere. Now, Cyber Monday has brought a fresh batch of discounts to the Beats lineup, with virtually every pair selling for significantly below list price. The Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale for $200 -- that's a $50 discount.
Best Buy also has the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, with a $150 discount on the Studio3 model, which brings it down to $200.
And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$249
|$235
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$140
|$126
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$165
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$65
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$200
|$200
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$200
|$200
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$150
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$90
|$90
Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $140 (save $20).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $35).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).
Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).
Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).
Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
