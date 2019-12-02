Esto también se puede leer en español.

Cyber Monday 2019 Apple headphones deals: All Beats headphones now on sale

The AirPods deals are mostly gone -- but the Studio3 and Powerbeats Pro are both on sale for $200.

Airpods Pro
On Black Friday, the AirPods were on sale everywhere. Now, Cyber Monday has brought a fresh batch of discounts to the Beats lineup, with virtually every pair selling for significantly below list price. The Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale for $200 -- that's a $50 discount.

Best Buy also has the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, with a $150 discount on the Studio3 model, which brings it down to $200. 

And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $140 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $200
Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $150 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $140 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $35).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

