Cyber Monday 2019 Amazon deals still available: Blink Security, Echo speakers and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Cyber Monday is in the rear-view mirror, but there are still some excellent savings available if you're considering buying anything in the Amazon ecosystem of products. The online retailer has reduced nearly all of its in-house tech as much or even more than it did on Prime Day. There are Kindle e-readers, Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Ring doorbells and Ring cameras, Echo Show and Echo speakers still available well below their normal pricing. Even the brand new Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for $80.

Other key discount items include Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and non-4K version of the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote each at 50% off and the Fire TV Cube is down to $90. Amazon also have the Kindle Oasis 2017 priced at an all-time low and the Kindle Kids Edition for $80, a savings of $30.

We'll keep this list up-to-date with what's still available and update frequently.

Cyber Monday: Echo speakers and smart displays

Amazon's updated Echo line still has some discounts available following Cyber Monday.

Back to its Prime Day low, the Echo Dot (without the clock) puts all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at its normal price of $50, it's a good deal, so the $22 price is still something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. Read our Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $50, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Note: Amazon is currently showing this item will be in stock on Dec. 20, so expect shipping delays. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Save $20 now on an Amazon Echo Input, a nifty device that adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth. Basically, it helps you turn any speaker into a smart speaker.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo might be the right choice for you. The older version of this puppy was selling for $50 at one point on Prime Day, but with a list price of $100, $60 isn't half bad. Read our Amazon Echo 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation, this is our favorite smart display with Alexa. And at this price, it's a no-brainer. Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Blink security cameras, Fire tablets and more, on sale now

Here's everything that is still on sale as of right now:

Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. (There was a two-pack offered during Prime Day at a lower price.) Read our Blink XT2 preview.

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. This is the same hardware as above, but with 32GB of storage built-in, a rubberized case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited (kid-friendly content) and a two-year no-questions-asked replacement warranty for any damage. Read our Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review.

Amazon Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60. This has the same features as the 8-incher Kids version, above. Read our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 a month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

Also available now:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV: $280 (was $270, but at $280 is still $100 off)

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit with free Echo Dot: $139 (save $60)

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system: $190 (was $160, but at $190 is still $59 off)



Get a free Echo Dot with the purchase of select Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Originally published earlier this month.