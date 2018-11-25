Cyber Monday 2018 Target deals: $25 Google Home Mini, $70 Bose SoundLink Micro, Fitbits, Roku and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

All the major retailers are jostling for position to offer the best deals this Cyber Monday and most have jumped out of the blocks with discounts all across tech, TVs, games and smart home products. Target's deals are below, but also check out Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, for more of the best Cyber Monday bargains.

As of Sunday, Nov. 25, these deals are still available unless otherwise stated -- and there may be more to come once it ticks over to Monday, so remember to check back here.

Keep in mind:

Deals and prices have been verified as of Sunday, Nov. 25.

Some deals are in-store only, but most should also be available at Target.com.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Target Cyber Monday deals available online now

Google Home Hub, $100 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel. See at Target Google Home Hub review

Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 (half price) Ry Crist/CNET It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse. Update: All colors are sold out for delivery, but limited quantities are available in-store. Worth trying other retailers if you can't get to a store, too. See at Target Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price. Available live online now, but only teal and red are available. See at Target JBL Flip 4 review

Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class. This deal is now live online. See at Target Bose SoundLink Micro review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) The most powerful gaming console on the market is available for a record-low price starting now. Microsoft.com also has this deal, and other retailers could follow suit. This deal is live online now. See at Target Xbox One X review

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up -- especially if you miss Amazon's own sale. Deal available now. See at Target Amazon Fire TV Stick review

UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET You can pick up certain colors of this highly rated little speaker right now for as little as $60 on Amazon, but Target's discount is still a significant savings. The deal is live online now but blue and lilac are currently out of stock. See at Target UE Wonderboom review

Fitbit Versa, $150 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price. Deal available now (light gray out of stock!) See at Target Fitbit Versa review

Google Home Mini, $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. Coral out of stock. See at Target Google Home Mini review

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This one is temporarily out of stock online but may be available at a store near you. We recommend heading to Walmart for some really great PlayStation VR deals. With Tetris Effect, Astrobot and Beat Saber coming out in quick succession, now is a great time to pick up a unit. See at Target Sony PlayStation VR review

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 (save $110) Sarah Tew/CNET Target kicked off this deal early for its REDcard holders. Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones list for $200 but you can find them for much less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list. Currently out of stock but you may find them at Walmart -- though these are $99. See at Target Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless review

TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, $350 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET The best price yet for our favorite budget 55-inch TV recommendation for people who put a higher priority on streaming and convenience than they do on picture quality. This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available in a store near you. See at Target TCL 55S405 Roku TV review

70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price. This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available in a store near you. See at Target Vizio E-Series review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $230 (save $120) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If an Xbox is on your list, this deal can save you a bundle. (Note this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X.) Update, Nov. 23: This deal is out of stock online but may be available at a store near you. See at Target Microsoft Xbox One S review

PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This is the same great bundle that's already out of stock at Walmart, Target, GameStop and Amazon. Retailers tend to get new stock in throughout the sale period, however, so you may want to follow the PS4 site for updates -- it's not always 100 percent accurate, but it does have nifty links to major retailer pages. This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available at a store near you. See at Target PlayStation 4 review

Now playing: Watch this: Best deals to score big on Black Friday

Originally published Nov. 2, and updated thereafter.

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category

Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage