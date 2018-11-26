Cyber Monday 2018 streamer deals: $30 Roku Stick, $45 Chromecast with Home Mini, $60 Fire TV Cube and more

Cyber Monday is best known for online deals that rival any other sale in the year, especially on amazing TV deals, but if you already have a nice TV and still want an upgrade, we've got you. TV media streamers are also getting deep discounts. These little bits of technology can turn a great TV into a internet connected dynamo.
Streamers are little sticks, dongles and boxes that connect to your current TV and deliver the latest and greatest TV shows, movies and videos from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and thousands of other apps. They put most so-called smart TVs, especially ones more than a couple years old, to shame. All you need to supply is a Wi-Fi connection and maybe the monthly subscription fees for some of the individual streaming services you'll be accessing.
For Cyber Monday 2018, streamers are cheaper than ever, starting at just $20. That's less than three months of Netflix. And streamers from the biggest names in the business, including Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, are on sale from more than one retailer.
Just keep in mind:
- The deals below are current as of Monday Nov. 26, and include Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers.
- Some Cyber Monday online sales start at 9pm PT (midnight ET), such as Walmart; others start at midnight PT (3am ET), such as Amazon, but all of the deals listed below are live right now.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
OK, let's do this thing!
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote, $25 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up.
Bonus Deal: For a limited-time, get two for $39.99 at Amazon.
Google Chromecast (2018), $25 (save $10)Sarah Tew/CNET
Google's phone-centric streamer is perfect for the YouTube lover or Google Home speaker user, but the lack of a remote limits its appeal for everybody else.
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)
This is the older version of the Echo Dot, but it's still a crazy-low price. And yes, they work very well together.
Roku Streaming Stick, $30 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
Here's a big discount on our favorite non-4K streamer, complete with a voice remote that can control TV volume and power. It's worth the extra few bucks over the others so far.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's all-new stick, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar.
Bonus Deal: For a limited-time, get two for $59.99 at Amazon.
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $59 (save $40)
Want an Alexa-infused Dot to go with your 4K streamer? There's an Amazon bundle for that.
Update: Low stock levels mean delivery is delayed until Dec 2.
Fire TV Recast DVR bundle + Fire TV Stick 4K + HD antenna: $235 (save $65)
This bundle includes the 4K Stick and Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna.
This deal is available now at Amazon.
Chromecast + Google Home Mini + $15 Vudu credit: $45 (save $29)CNET / Sarah Tew
If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. Walmart also throws in a $15 credit for Vudu, its movie and TV streaming service.
This deal is available online now at Walmart.
Google Chromecast Ultra, $50 (save $20)
Although it's not as good as the 4K streamers from Amazon or Roku, the 4K-capable Chromecast plays better than either one with (you guessed it) YouTube, Google Home and your phone.
Roku Ultra, $60 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
It was on-sale for $10 less during Black Friday, but this Cyber Monday price at Best Buy is still great.
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (half price!)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands -- and at this price it's barely more than a standard 4K streamer alone.
Nvidia Shield TV: $140 (save $40)David Katzmaier / CNET
The powerful streaming/gaming geek machine is on-sale now for the lowest price yet. This version doesn't include a game controller (that's $60 extra) but does come with the Google Assistant-equipped voice remote.
