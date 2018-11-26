Cyber Monday 2018 streamer deals: $30 Roku Stick, $45 Chromecast with Home Mini, $60 Fire TV Cube and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cyber Monday is best known for online deals that rival any other sale in the year, especially on amazing TV deals, but if you already have a nice TV and still want an upgrade, we've got you. TV media streamers are also getting deep discounts. These little bits of technology can turn a great TV into a internet connected dynamo.

Streamers are little sticks, dongles and boxes that connect to your current TV and deliver the latest and greatest TV shows, movies and videos from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and thousands of other apps. They put most so-called smart TVs, especially ones more than a couple years old, to shame. All you need to supply is a Wi-Fi connection and maybe the monthly subscription fees for some of the individual streaming services you'll be accessing.

For Cyber Monday 2018, streamers are cheaper than ever, starting at just $20. That's less than three months of Netflix. And streamers from the biggest names in the business, including Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV, are on sale from more than one retailer.

Just keep in mind:

The deals below are current as of Monday Nov. 26 , and include Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers.

, and include Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers. Some Cyber Monday online sales start at 9pm PT (midnight ET), such as Walmart; others start at midnight PT (3am ET), such as Amazon, but all of the deals listed below are live right now.



OK, let's do this thing!

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote, $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up. Bonus Deal: For a limited-time, get two for $39.99 at Amazon. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Google Chromecast (2018), $25 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET Google's phone-centric streamer is perfect for the YouTube lover or Google Home speaker user, but the lack of a remote limits its appeal for everybody else. See at Walmart Google Chromecast review

Roku Streaming Stick, $30 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET Here's a big discount on our favorite non-4K streamer, complete with a voice remote that can control TV volume and power. It's worth the extra few bucks over the others so far. See at Best Buy Roku Streaming Stick review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's all-new stick, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. Bonus Deal: For a limited-time, get two for $59.99 at Amazon. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $59 (save $40) Want an Alexa-infused Dot to go with your 4K streamer? There's an Amazon bundle for that. Update: Low stock levels mean delivery is delayed until Dec 2. See at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot review

Fire TV Recast DVR bundle + Fire TV Stick 4K + HD antenna: $235 (save $65) This bundle includes the 4K Stick and Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna. This deal is available now at Amazon. See at Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR review

Chromecast + Google Home Mini + $15 Vudu credit: $45 (save $29) CNET / Sarah Tew If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. Walmart also throws in a $15 credit for Vudu, its movie and TV streaming service. This deal is available online now at Walmart. See at Walmart Read the Google Home Mini review

Google Chromecast Ultra, $50 (save $20) Although it's not as good as the 4K streamers from Amazon or Roku, the 4K-capable Chromecast plays better than either one with (you guessed it) YouTube, Google Home and your phone. See at Walmart Google Chromecast Ultra preview

Roku Ultra, $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET It was on-sale for $10 less during Black Friday, but this Cyber Monday price at Best Buy is still great. The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value. See at Best Buy Roku Ultra preview

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (half price!) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands -- and at this price it's barely more than a standard 4K streamer alone. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube review