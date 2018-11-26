Cyber Monday 2018 Pixel sale (Nov. 26): Up to $300 off Pixel 3, free Google Home Hub, $400 off Pixel 2 XL

Cyber Monday 2018 isn't over yet. Today brings some fresh Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL discounts under the full retail price. We're excited about these offers because the Pixel 3 is a CNET Editors' Choice phone, thanks to its magnificent camera, which takes better photos with its single rear lens than others do with two or even three. Although Verizon is the exclusive carrier, an unlocked Pixel 3 will work with your favorite carrier. You also find a pair of Pixel 2 offers, bringing the cost down on last year's phone.

If you're also weighing options for other phones, see Cyber Monday sales for the iPhone, Galaxy phones and LG and OnePlus handsets.

Verizon: Up to $300 off Pixel 3 or 3 XL, or Pixel 2XL for $15 per month Sarah Tew/CNET This isn't nearly as generous as Verizon's previous $200-off deal for the Pixel 3 or 3 XL, but wallet watchers can still buy last year's perfectly good Pixel 2 XL for a $15-per-month plan. You can also take $100 off either Pixel 3 phone when you upgrade with Verizon, or get up to $300 off when you switch and activate a new line of service -- trade-in required. The latter deal applies to a breadth of Android phones. This offer is available now. See at Verizon

Google Store: Free Home Hub with Pixel 3 purchase, plus $50 store credit Sarah Tew/CNET You'll have to pay full price to take advantage of this offer, but if you do, Google will through in a Google Home Hub smart display, plus $50 in credit to spend at the Google Store. Google is separately selling the Home Hub today for a discounted $99. The offer is available now. See at Google

Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. The offer is available now. See at Best Buy Pixel 3 review

Best Buy: Save $400 on Pixel 2 XL (Verizon) James Martin/CNET Instead of paying $35.41 per month for 2017's Pixel 2 XL, this deal will lock in a $18.74 monthly rate. You'll see your discount in the form of bill credits spread out over 24 months. You'll need to activate with Verizon's service, and certain conditions and restrictions apply. This offer is available now. See at Best Buy See Pixel 2 XL review

