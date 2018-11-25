Cyber Monday 2018 Pixel 3 deals: Save $200 on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and more

Cyber Monday 2018 Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offers are here. If you're looking for a new phone, there's no better time to get a deal on CNET Editors' Choice phone, the Pixel 3. It, and the larger Pixel 3 XL, take the best photos on a phone, and that's with one rear camera, not, two, three or even four. You'll find promotions from Verizon, Google's online store and Best Buy. Even though Verizon is the exclusive carrier, the Pixel 3 handsets will work with your favorite carrier.
These are the sales we know of on Nov. 25, but it's possible we might see more pop up for Nov. 26.
If you're also weighing options for other phones, also see Cyber Monday sales for Apple's iPhones.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 25, and include Verizon, Google, Target, Amazon and Best Buy. There may be multiple deals by multiple vendors that change based on the date.
- We've put the ongoing sales at the top of the list. Note that the retailer's website may not reflect the deal until it's live, and limited-supply offers might sell out before the sale's end date.
Verizon: Save $200 on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XLSarah Tew/CNET
You can slash $200 from the price of any $400+ Android phone, with no trade-in requirement. However, you will need to buy the device on a payment plan. Bill credits are spread out over 24 months.
$200-off deal ends Nov. 25.
Save $150 on Pixel 3 or save $200 on Pixel 3 XL: Google StoreSarah Tew/CNET
Google's cutting $150 off the Pixel 3 (regularly $800) and $200 from the Pixel 3 XL (normally $900). You can use either phone with any carrier, and of course, shipping is free.
Plus, if you buy a Pixel 3 you get 6 months of YouTube Music Premium free.
Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best BuySarah Tew/CNET
Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service.
Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: $200 Target gift cardJuan Garzon/CNET
You'll buy the phone at full price, but pick up a $200 gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer.
