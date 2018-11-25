Cyber Monday 2018 Pixel 3 deals: Save $200 on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and more

Cyber Monday 2018 Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offers are here. If you're looking for a new phone, there's no better time to get a deal on CNET Editors' Choice phone, the Pixel 3. It, and the larger Pixel 3 XL, take the best photos on a phone, and that's with one rear camera, not, two, three or even four. You'll find promotions from Verizon, Google's online store and Best Buy. Even though Verizon is the exclusive carrier, the Pixel 3 handsets will work with your favorite carrier.

These are the sales we know of on Nov. 25, but it's possible we might see more pop up for Nov. 26.

If you're also weighing options for other phones, also see Cyber Monday sales for Apple's iPhones.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 25 , and include Verizon, Google, Target, Amazon and Best Buy



Verizon: Save $200 on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Sarah Tew/CNET You can slash $200 from the price of any $400+ Android phone, with no trade-in requirement. However, you will need to buy the device on a payment plan. Bill credits are spread out over 24 months. $200-off deal ends Nov. 25. See at Verizon

Save $150 on Pixel 3 or save $200 on Pixel 3 XL: Google Store Sarah Tew/CNET Google's cutting $150 off the Pixel 3 (regularly $800) and $200 from the Pixel 3 XL (normally $900). You can use either phone with any carrier, and of course, shipping is free. Plus, if you buy a Pixel 3 you get 6 months of YouTube Music Premium free. See at Google

Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. See at Best Buy Pixel 3 review

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: $200 Target gift card Juan Garzon/CNET You'll buy the phone at full price, but pick up a $200 gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer. See at Target Pixel 3 review

