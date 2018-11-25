Cyber Monday 2018 Pixel 3 deals: $200 off Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL from Google, Best Buy, more

Don't worry -- Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday 2018 is still to come -- hopefully with more offers. However, if you're in the market for a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, don't wait. There are still several sales that trim $200 from each phone's starting price and we haven't seen much better than that. We're excited about these discounts because the Pixel 3 is a CNET Editors' Choice phone, earning this award because it takes the best photos on a phone through a single rear camera. Although Verizon is the exclusive carrier, the Pixel 3 handsets will work with your favorite carrier.

If you're also weighing options for other phones, also see Cyber Monday sales for the iPhone, Galaxy phones and LG and OnePlus handsets.

Verizon: Save $200 on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Sarah Tew/CNET You can slash $200 from the price of any $400+ Android phone, with no trade-in requirement. However, you will need to buy the device on a payment plan. Bill credits are spread out over 24 months. $200-off deal ends Nov. 25. See at Verizon

Save $150 on Pixel 3 or save $200 on Pixel 3 XL: Google Store Sarah Tew/CNET Google's cutting $150 off the Pixel 3 (regularly $800) and $200 from the Pixel 3 XL (normally $900). You can use either phone with any carrier, and of course, shipping is free. Plus, you can get an additional $400 in trade-in credit, and 6 months of YouTube Music Premium free. The offer is available now. See at Google

Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. The offer is available now. See at Best Buy Pixel 3 review

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: $200 Target gift card Juan Garzon/CNET You'll buy the phone at full price, but pick up a $200 gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer. The offer is available now. See at Target Pixel 3 review

