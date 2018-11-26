Cyber Monday 2018 phone deals: Free OnePlus 6T LG V40 BOGO, free LG TV, $200 Palm

Cyber Monday is halfway over, but the good news is that the online deals will last into the night. One of our favorites this week is a free OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile when you activate a new line of service. The OnePlus 6T is one of CNET editors' unanimous picks for best-value devices of the year, and T-Mobile's discount is far more appealing than OnePlus' own promotions.
There are also discounts on the LG V40, LG V30+ and LG G7, and a separate offer for a free $500 TV when you buy the V40. Plus, our favorite budget buy, the unlocked Moto G6, is on sale for $200, which is $50 off the regular price. Essential is offering a bundle deal that gets you its Android phone with Sprint for $329, plus three gifts, including a 360-degree camera. And you can get a tiny Palm device from Verizon for $150 off.
If you're open to other phones, also check out Cyber Monday deals on the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and Note 9, and Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
OnePlus 6T: Free from T-Mobile (with a bunch of caveats)James Martin/CNET
If you already have one or more phone lines through T-Mobile and add another and trade in an old phone, the carrier will give you a new OnePlus 6T phone to use for the additional line. This is one of our favorite phones for 2018 for its excellent performance for the price. A price of "free" is even better.
You can also get:
- LG G7 ThinQ free
- LG V40 ThinQ up to $750 off
- T-Mobile Revvl 2 free
- T-Mobile Revvl 2 Plus for $84
The sale is available now. Read T-Mobile's fine print here.
AT&T: Buy an LG V40 or V35, get one freeJuan Garzon / CNET
Like a good two-fer? When you buy an LG V40 or LG V35 from AT&T on a new line of service through AT&T Next's installment plan, you'll get the second line for free... eventually. You'll recoup the cost of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three billing cycles. This is par for the course with carrier BOGOs and discounts, and you will save money over time.
The offer is available now.
Essential Phone bundleJosh Miller/CNET
We weren't huge fans of the Essential Phone (Sprint) when it first came out, but sales talk. Once Essential slashed the phone's price, Android purists lapped it up. Today, the $329 discount is about the right price for 2017's Essential PH-1 (no second generation phone has been announced). Essential sweetens the deal by giving buyers a 360 camera accessory, headphones, and a protective camera case.
The deal is available now.
Palm for $200 at Verizon (save $150)Angela Lang/CNET
The Palm device is a tricky one to explain, but think of it as a mini phone for your phone. It's a device you take with you when you want to focus on what's around you, but still be able to keep in touch when you need to. Normally $350, this tiny device will cost you $200, $150 off the sticker price. You'll see the savings in your checkout cart.
This offer is available now.
Motorola.com: $200 Moto G6, $230 Moto X4Josh Miller/CNET
Motorola is lowering the price on seven of its phones, and offering 25 percent off Moto Mod attachments. The devices arrive unlocked, including two of our favorite picks, the Moto G6 and Moto X4. While not every deal is stellar ($6 off the Moto G6 Play is not a bargain), many of the deals can save you at least $100, and up to $320.
Moto X4 (32GB): $230 (save $120)
Moto X4 (64GB): $300 (save $120)
Moto G6: $100 (save $50)
Moto G6 Play: $194 (save $6)
Moto Z2 Play: $300 (save $200)
Moto Z2 Force: $400 (save $320)
Moto Z3 Play: $400 (save $100)
Moto Mods: 25 percent off (prices vary)
The sale is live now and runs through Dec. 1.
Motorola Moto G6: $200 at Best Buy (Save $50)Josh Miller/CNET
Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.
This deal is available now at Best Buy.
Sprint: Buy an LG V40, get a $500 LG TV for freeJosh Miller/CNET
Sprint customers looking for a new Android phone should give this one some thought. When you lease the LG V40 with new activation ($20 per month with Sprint Flex), Sprint will ship you a 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from LG that's worth $500. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration.
This offer is available now and runs through through Dec. 2, while supplies last.
Verizon: Deep discounts on LG V40 and LG G7 phonesJosh Miller/CNET
Verizon will take $100 off the LG V40 when you upgrade and up to $300 when you switch from another carrier or add a phone line. The carrier is also lowering the price of the G7 on a payment plan. It'll start at $10 per month rather than $31.25 per month.
This offer is available now.
Free charger with OnePlus 6T from OnePlus.comJames Martin/CNET
This is a great phone, but a weak offer. Buy a OnePlus 6T and the company will kick in a free charger. This pulls back from Black Friday bundle offers, which were also pretty meek.
The promotion is available now while supplies last.
Huawei Honor View 10 for $349: Amazon (Save $150)Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone.
The sale is available now and runs through Nov. 26.
