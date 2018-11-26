Cyber Monday 2018 Newegg deals: $949 Acer Aspire 7 VR-ready laptop, $400 Samsung 55-inch TV and more

Newegg rolls into its Cyber Monday sales straight from its Black Friday discounts, with continued deals on staples like laptops, TVs, smart home gear and home audio components.
Some of these deals are follow ups to their Black Friday counterparts, but we've highlighted the best newcomers below. All of the deals listed are on sale now and continue through Monday, Nov. 26 unless otherwise noted.
A number of these deals sold out quickly after being announced, but a few bargains still remain!
Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Monday, Nov. 26 at 6:26 p.m. PT.
Here's what you need to know:
- These deals are live now, but subject to availability
- They frequently require adding a promo code in order to reach the advertised price, and require that you agree to them putting you on their email marketing list to use the codes.
- We've put the newest and/or most notable sale items at the top of the list.
- Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
LG 38-inch curved gaming monitor $850, $650 off
Go big with the LG 38UC99-W, a 3840 by 1600 IPS monitor that supports AMD FreeSync and offers 100 percent sRGB gamut coverage. To get the extra $50 off the nominal $900 sale price, enter promo code 38UCSAVINGS and agree to receive marketing emails.
Sale ends Nov. 30.
Nest Thermostat E for $130 ($40 off)Chris Monroe/CNET
Nest's more affordable plastic thermostat works with Google Home and Amazon's Alexa devices.
Update: this is currently sold out.
Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for $750 ($340 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
The 14-inch model of Lenovo's convertible 2-in-1 is a decent alternative to more mainstream setups.
Update: this deal is currently sold out.
Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off)
This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU.
Black Friday's deal is available now, ends Nov. 26.
Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $150 ($80 off)
A 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology in black for $150. You'll need to enter promo code CMAD101 to get the discount.
Update: This deal is currently sold out.
MSI GT75 Titan gaming laptop for $1,900 (save $900)
A Newegg exclusive, the MSI is a 17-inch gaming laptop but that price has a catch: $300 of those savings are with a mail-in rebate.
An even bigger catch: as of Nov. 25 11:18 a.m. PT, it's already out of stock.
Acer Aspire 7 VR-ready laptop with Intel Core i7 for $949 ($250 off)
After the Aspire 5 was part of its Black Friday sale, the Aspire 7 is up now. The 17-inch VR-ready laptop features 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, and you have to use promo code EMCEERR92 to reduce it further from its $980 nominal sale price. To use the promo code you also have to agree to receive marketing emails.
Samsung NU6900 55-inch 4K Smart UHD TV for $398 ($202 off)
A decent entry-level 4K TV for a decent discount. Too big for you? There's also a 50-inch version for $328 (out of stock as of Sunday, Nov. 25) and a 43-inch Samsung for $278.
