Cyber Monday 2018 MacBook deals: B&H ramps up discounts on new and older models

B&H turned heads with its Black Friday discount on the new 2018 MacBook Air that was introduced earlier this month. Now, for Cyber Monday, it's got an even better deal, bringing the price of the new entry-level model down to $1,069.

With the deal, the 2018 MacBook Air costs only $70 more than the comparable 2017-era base model, which usually starts at $999. (Though that one's on sale, too. Read on!) And the new edition features a superior display, a much faster processor, Touch ID and a bigger touchpad -- all in a more compact footprint.

But B&H also has some crazy sales going right now across the MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines -- including a higher-end Pro configuration from 2017 that's selling for $1,000 off. Also worth nothing: the 2017-era MacBook Air is now priced at $869 -- that's $130 off the standard price. There are a ton of models on sale and we've highlighted some of our favorites below.

Note: These discounts are verified and still in effect as of Monday, Nov. 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET -- though some configurations are out of stock but still available for preorder.

Keep in mind:

Prices and availability are confirmed as of Nov. 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

You will need to move quickly -- B&H's Cyber Monday deals end tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET.

MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,069 (save $130) This is the brand new MacBook Air, equipped with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina Display (with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There are multiple configurations on sale -- but the best deal is on the base model, with a 256GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM, which costs $1,069 in any color -- gold, silver or space gray. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) with 15.4-inch display, Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD for $2,399 (save $1,000) Sarah Tew/CNET This is an absolutely loaded configuration that B&H is selling for a song. See at B&H Read the CNET review

12-inch MacBook (2017) with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,099 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET A nice configuration of the best version of the MacBook at the best price we're likely to see. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Pro (2018) with Touch Bar and Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,399 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET A loaded configuration of the newest MacBook Pro, which came out this summer, for $400 off. Sweet. See at B&H





Originally published Nov. 14.

Update, Nov. 26: To reflect new discounts.

