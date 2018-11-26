Cyber Monday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixer discount, $100 off Dyson products and more

If you're looking for a practical Cyber Monday discount, good news: Many kitchen gadgets and appliances are on sale right now. Some are left over from Black Friday, but there are still good prices to be had from lots of retailers.
Updated Monday, Nov. 26: Deals and availability confirmed.
We'll be collecting our favorite deals on large appliances and kitchen gadgets right here. We'll update the list as new deals are announced and old ones expire, including offers from outlets like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, JCPenney, Kohls, Lowes, Home Depot, eBay, Newegg, Fry's, Sam's Club and Jet.
Here we go!
Dyson V8 Animal, $300Luke Westaway/CNET
Dyson's stick vacuums have the power of full uprights with much more maneuverability. Usually, our main qualm with Dyson vacs is the price, but for Black Friday, Costco has the latest Dyson stick vacuum for $100 off.
Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members. Annual plans are available for $60 to $120.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $220 (Save $280)KitchenAid
Given that you can pay upward of $500 for the classic, colorful KitchenAid Stand Mixer, this Best Buy deal looks pretty good. Snag this elegant kitchen staple for $220. The deal is on right now.
OK with a smaller-sized model? eBay has one marked down to $180.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, $450
Best Buy is offering discounts on Dyson products as well. Among the bargains, you can get Dyson's bladeless air purifier for $150 off.
Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi, $100Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Snag one of our favorite immersion sous vide cookers, the Anova Precision Cooker, for half off at Best Buy now. Look for the same Cyber Monday deal on Amazon, too.
40 percent off of large appliances at Home DepotChris Monroe/CNET
Home Depot is offering big discounts on many large appliances, with steeper discounts if you bundle more. You'll get $60 off if you buy two appliances, $150 for a bundle of three and $250 if you bundle four appliances together. The sale is in effect from now through Nov. 29.
40 percent off of large appliances at Lowe'sTyler Lizenby/CNET
Not to be left behind, Lowe's is offering a wide variety of large appliance sales as well. These sales are on now and have a similar bonus structure to Home Depot in that you'll save more by packaging multiple large appliances.
40 percent off of large appliances at Best BuyChris Monroe/CNET
Joining the mix, Best Buy has a similar deal across its appliance line.
Samsung Family Hub, $3,300 (Save $800)Chris Monroe/CNET
Best Buy has a few appliance deals of particular interest, beyond the broad price cut. The Samsung Family Hub is one of the most interesting smart appliances out there, with a full touchscreen display on one of the door panels. The price has gradually dropped on this premium fridge since it launched in 2016 for $6,000. This counter-depth version for $3,300 is still a good deal as it's $800 off of the current list price. You can get this deal now.
Best Buy also has a simpler Samsung French Door fridge for $1,000 (saving $700).
LG InstaView Fridge, $2,900 (save $880)Chris Monroe/CNET
LG's smart fridge illuminates the interior with a knock. The InstaView is LG's answer to Samsung's Family Hub, and the see-through panel is a cool feature. Better yet, you can currently get the fridge at a steep discount from Best Buy. The $2,900 price is $880 off of the normal cost.
Ninja Coffee Bar, $120 (save $80)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You can also get the Ninja Coffee Bar at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. It's normally $200 and you can get it for $120.
Magic Bullet, $20 (save $70)
If you just want a blender for the sake of smoothies, you can snag the Magic Bullet from Walmart now for a steep discount off of its normal $90 price. At the time of writing, this Black Friday deal was still available on Cyber Monday, but Walmart's stock is almost out.
Vitamix blenders, $100 offTyler Lizenby/CNET
Vitamix is offering up to $100 off of all new blenders on the company site as a special holiday promotion. Most are $50 to $70 off, and you can browse the selection here.
Tasty Cookware bundle with Google Home Mini, $100
You can get 30 pieces of ceramic cookware and a $50 smart speaker packaged together from Walmart on Black Friday. The bundle normally has a nice price of $230, so getting it for $100 is a steal if you need a bunch of new pots and pans while wanting a smarter kitchen in the process.
Hoover WindTunnel 2, $50 (save $45)
Skip the trendy brands like Dyson and Shark for a classic like Hoover and you can get a sturdy vacuum for almost nothing on Black Friday. Walmart will have the Hoover WindTunnel 2 for nearly half off at $50.
Whirlpool washer and dryer, $620 off
Update: As of Monday, Nov. 26, this deal appears to be sold out.
Costco's also offering a steep discount on a Whirlpool washer and dryer pair. Other Costco appliance doorbusters have already sold out online, but halfway through Black Friday, this one is still live. You'll need to sign into the website with a membership to see the washer's price.
Cooks Air Fryer, $5
Update: As of Monday Nov. 26, this deal doesn't appear to be accessible. But at $5 for an air fryer, it couldn't hurt to check the link anyway in case it is available.
An air fryer is a great way to cook up a quick batch of snack food, and it's hard to imagine finding one for cheaper than this. Since most air fryers cost $100 or more, snagging one for $5 from JCPenney on Black Friday is a steal, though the price includes a mail in rebate.
