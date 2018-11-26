Cyber Monday 2018 Galaxy deals: Free Galaxy S9, 50-inch TV and Galaxy Watch gifts

The Cyber Monday deals have been kind to Galaxy phones. Although some excellent Black Friday promotions dried up, there are still plenty of robust savings on top phones like the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, as well as last year's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus -- both unlocked and with every major US carrier. There are free gifts as well, including a Galaxy Watch and a daily surprise from AT&T. Promotions range from bill credit-style discounts to a redeemable coupon. This is one of the best times to buy a new phone, so let's begin.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 26, and include Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Samsung.com, Target, Walmart and Best Buy.Times are local unless otherwise specified.
- Note that offers might sell out before the sale's end date.
T-Mobile: Free Galaxy Watch when you joinDavid Carnoy/CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Watch is a worthy alternative to the Apple Watch, especially if you're already a Samsung user. For T-Mobile customers who activate a new account with a voice line and add a data line, the carrier will throw in the smartwatch for free. The discount comes in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits. Fine print here.
The offer is available now.
AT&T: Buy a Galaxy S9, get one freeJosh Miller/CNET
This is a classic BOGO offer for two Galaxy S9 phones, which means that it's yours when you jump through hoops of fire while blindfolded to meet certain requirements. Ok, so it's not really that bad, but you should make sure you're aware of the restrictions. For example, you need to buy both phones through AT&T Next's installment plan, and the offer requires you to activate a new line of service. You'll be reimbursed for the price of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three bills.
The offer is available now.
AT&T: Buy a phone, get a 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TVJosh Miller/CNET
In the spirit of surprise, AT&T and Samsung are revealing a new gift each day from Cyber Monday through Friday, Nov. 30. Today (Nov. 26) it's a a 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV.
You qualify when you buy a Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, or Galaxy S8 Active on the AT&T Next plan, with a new activation. The usual activation fees apply, and expect to pay shipping and taxes on the freebie. You'll receive a one-time use code to redeem at Samsung.com within 30 days of receipt.
This offer is available now and ends Nov. 30.
Best Buy: Save $200 on the Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 PlusSarah Tew/CNET
Help yourself to $200 off one of these top Galaxy phones, or trim $150 off the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.
This offer is available now.
Walmart: Unlocked Galaxy S8 for $495.29Josh Miller/CNET
Walmart started out the Black Friday season with unlocked offers on four Galaxy phones. Now there are only a few 64GB Galaxy S8 phones left, as of Nov. 26 at 9:15am PT. The price has crept up a little, from $450 to the oddly specific $495.29, but you still save roughly $100 off the retail price ($600).
The sale is available now and runs through Nov. 26, while supplies last.
T-Mobile carrier deals: Free Galaxy phones, or up to $750 offJosh Miller/CNET
T-Mobile's Black Friday deal starts Nov. 16, and... it's a little complicated, so bear with me. You can get a phone either for free (chosen among select models), or you get up to $750 off the phone's full price. That's if you trade in an older phone and add an additional line of service to your plan. So, if you already have one phone line, this deal applies if you add a second line. If you pay for two phone lines, it works when you add a third.
Here's how the phones shake out:
Free: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8
Up to $750 off: Note 9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy S8 Active
Here's how the bill credits work: If your phone of choice is in the $750-off camp (again, chosen from select models), you'll receive your trade-in value plus a $500 credit spread out in 24 bill credits. So, if you buy a $900 phone, you'll get up to $250 off in trade-in value and $500 in bill credits over a two-year spread.
The offer is available now.
US Cellular: Free Galaxy S9, or $250 off select phones
Get a free 64GB Galaxy S9 when you switch to a US Cellular unlimited plan. Current upgrade-eligible US Cellular customers on a Total Plan can also get $250 off select smartphones, plus up to $200 for successful referrals.
The deal is live now and runs through Nov. 26, while supplies last.
Samsung.com: $200 off unlocked Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, Note 8Angela Lang/CNET
This deal shaves $200 off the Note 9 (128GB), Galaxy S9 (64GB), S9 Plus (64GB) and Note 8 when you buy them unlocked from Samsung's website. That means you'll spend $800 for the Note 9, $520 for the S9 and $640 for the S9 Plus. That doesn't count additional savings you might receive if you trade in an old phone as well -- Samsung will give you up to $300 when you buy either phone.
You can also get $150 off the unlocked Galaxy S8.
The sale is live now and runs through Nov. 26.
Samsung.com: Save $300 off Note 9, S9 Plus, S9, Note 8, S8, S8 Plus (Verizon service)Sarah Tew/CNET
Verizon customers can take $300 off the price of a Galaxy phone on Samsung.com. You'll be reimbursed the usual way for carriers, over 24 months of bill credits.
The offer is available now.
Sprint: Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month
Normally, you'd pay $33, $38 or $41.67 per month when you lease the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or Note 9 from Sprint's Flex Lease plan, respectively. Sprint's promotion knocks those prices down to $5, $10 or $20 per month, lined up with each Galaxy model. Sprint applies credits within two bills.
The promo is available now and runs ends Dec. 2.
Best Buy: Save $300 to $325 on Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 PlusJosh Miller/CNET
T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but $300 off any of Samsung's premium phones is a pretty good deal. The deal requires a qualified activation with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier. For example, you can get a gold Galaxy S9 for $325 off when you activate with Sprint.
The promotion is live now.
50 percent off the Galaxy S9 at Cricket WirelessJosh Miller/CNET
This online-only deal gives you 50 percent off the Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy A6 when you switch your number from another carrier to Cricket's service. The deal doesn't apply if you come from Cricket's parent company, AT&T.
This offer is available now and runs through Dec. 20.
Originally published Nov. 9, and updated daily.
