Cyber Monday 2018 deals still available at Best Buy: TCL Roku TVs, Jabra Headphones and Philips Hue

Sarah Tew/CNET

Happy after-Cyber-Monday-and-Black-Friday-2018, everyone.

Best Buy had some of the best buys of anyone, but as of Tuesday most of the sweetest deals are gone. Say goodbye (for now) to steep discounts on the newest iPhones and the Pixel 3, Apple's HomePod, Google Home Hub, Nintendo Switch and Xbox bundles.

That said, a few are still available. In some cases -- including TCL's dynamite 65-inch Roku TV, Philips Hue light bulbs and the Lenovo Smart Display -- they're higher than they were during the sale, but still great deals. And some discounts, like Samsung's Galaxy S9, are as good as ever.

Keep in mind:

Deals and prices have been verified and updated as of Tuesday, Nov. 27, 1:15 p.m. ET .



. While most of these products are from 2018, some of the discounted products are older models.



Many of the deals are available in other stores. We'll note those below.



To the deals!

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals still available (updated Tuesday, Nov. 26)

65-inch TCL 6 Series Roku TV, model 65R615: $800 (save $70) Sarah Tew/CNET It was an insane $800 during its one-day-only Cyber Monday sale, but TCL's superb 65R615 is still a phenomenal value at this everyday price. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less, and the awesome Roku TV operating system is sweet icing on the cake. In case you're looking for the 65R617 with the voice remote, you'll have to keep looking. It's much more expensive at Amazon (because it's only available through third parties), making this Best Buy version even more appealing now. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV: $599 (save $50) Although it doesn't get a big Cyber Monday discount, this is still a great price. Take everything we said about the 65-incher and shrink it down to the 55-inch size -- this is still the best TV for the money, period. If you want the voice remote, however, that version is available at Amazon for $30 more. This deal is available now online. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless headphones for $160 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET The Jabra Elite Active 65t give Apple's AirPods a run for their money with excellent sound and reliable performance. A decent discount on an excellent pair of wireless headphones. This deal is also available at Amazon. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus: Save $200 - $300 James Martin/CNET T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but Verizon customers can save $300 and Sprint customers $200. For Verizon, that discount matches Best Buy's Black Friday deal. The deal requires a qualified activation. See at Best Buy Read the Galaxy S9 review

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $140 (save $50) This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. The kit usually costs $190, but you can get it now Best Buy will sell it for $140. That's a great deal -- $10 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs -- but still $20 higher than it was Cyber Monday. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Motorola Moto G6: $200 (save $50) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. See at Best Buy Read the Moto G6 review

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display: $150 (save $50) We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Just like that of the directly compeditive Google Home Hub this one went up by $50, but it's still $50 off and a solid deal if you want its improved audio quality and larger screen. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Cyber Monday deals no longer available at Best Buy

Curious what you missed? Here's the deals that were available for Cyber Monday 2018

Google Home Mini: $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's on sale in-store in limited quantities. But the deal is online too. This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere (but not Amazon). See at Best Buy Read the Google Home Mini review

Caavo Control Center: $50 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Caavo's second-gen universal remote system gets nearly everything right. And now, it's been discounted 40 percent. It still requires a $2 monthly fee, but that $40 price cut will pay for almost two years of that. This deal is available online now. See at Best Buy Caavo Control Center review at CNET

Google Home Hub: $99 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET This is Google's version of the Amazon Echo Show: A smart speaker with a built-in screen that responds to "OK Google" and shows all kinds of useful stuff, from recipes to smart home controls. This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. See at Best Buy Read the Google Home Hub review

Xbox One X 1TB + Battlefield V bundle: $430 (save $70) Best Buy Microsoft's most powerful console normally sells for $500, and this bundle includes with full-game downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition as well as Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution. This deal is available online now. See at Best Buy Read the Microsoft Xbox One X review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If the slower, less-powerful Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle (ha ha, get it). This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere. This deal is available online now. See at Best Buy Read the Microsoft Xbox One S review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 Sarah Tew/CNET Discounts on the newest iPhones are rare, but this is a solid markdown. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Getting this deal requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. This deal is live online now. See at Best Buy Read the iPhone XR review

Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Maybe you want a "pure" Android experience straight from Google, complete with the most innovative camera around. Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. Note that the deal was previously a $400 discount, but getting $200 off isn't bad. This deal is available online now. See at Best Buy Read the Pixel 3 review

LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $624 on service When you buy the high-end G7 at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $7. That's a lot of savings over the course of the contract. More details here. This deal is available online now. See at Best Buy Read the LG G7 review

Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot third-gen for $140 (save $110) Best Buy Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. Listed as one of BestBuy's "Doorbuster" deals, it's on sale in-store in limited quantities. And the deal is online too. See at Best Buy Read the Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Sonos One smart speaker with Alexa: $175 (save $25) Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite smart speakers. This is perfect for people unsatisfied with the sound quality of Amazon's Echo speakers, and the price is great for Sonos fans who want to add to their collections. See at Best Buy Read the Sonos One review

For even more Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy, check out the gallery below.

