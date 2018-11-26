Cyber Monday 2018 deals on storage: Samsung EVO 1TB for $130, SanDisk 128GB microSD card for $20 and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cyber Monday isn't only for big ticket items like phones, laptops and TVs. There are deals to be found on essentials like storage to back up your Mac or PC, increase your phone, game console or camera storage, or boost the capacity of your desktop, laptop or NAS.

While Black Friday has come and gone, many of the same great deals remain and a few more have sprung up to replace those that are sold out. Keep reading below to see what's available now.

Here's the deal on the deals below:

These offers are current as of Monday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. ET with new pricing and deals added.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



Cyber Monday 2018 storage deals

1TB Samsung 860 EVO 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD for $128 Samsung Samsung's best-selling solid state drive for consumers is $130 for Cyber Monday. This drive will not only speed up booting the system and launching games and software, but with 1TB storage, you're not sacrificing storage for speed. This deal is also available for $2 more at Best Buy. Then again, Best Buy includes a $25 Shutterfly credit with every drive purchase. $130.00 at Amazon

500GB SanDisk Extreme portable external solid state drive for $100 Sarah Tew/CNET A rugged external drive that uses an SSD instead of a hard disk, it's water- and dust-resistant. A singe USB Type‐C port delivers power and data transfers, and SanDisk includes a Type‐C-to-Type-C cable as well as a Type‐C-to-Type‐A adapter. See at Amazon Read the CNET preview

256GB PNY USB 3.0 flash drive: $60 (save $20) Best Buy Many of the thumb drives discounted for Cyber Monday are slower USB 2.0. This drive's faster USB 3.0 interface is better for large file transfers and with 256GB of storage you'll have plenty of room for them. See at Best Buy

WD Easystore 10TB external hard drive with 32GB USB drive for $180 Western Digital This 10TB external USB 3.0 hard drive paired with a 32GB Easystore USB flash drive normally runs about $300 but is knocked down to only $180 for Cyber Monday. We've seen other 10TB external drives around for similar price, but they don't come with the USB flash drive. $180.00 at Best Buy

SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I memory card for $20 So many devices -- phones, tablets, Chromebooks, cameras, Nintendo's Switch -- use microSD cards. This is a cheap way to expand your storage, not to mention one of the best deals we've seen for a 128GB card. The deal begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. $20.00 at Best Buy

SanDisk storage of all kinds discounted on Amazon Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET For Cyber Monday you can get SD and microSD cards, rugged external SSDs, thumb drives and more from Amazon right now -- up to 75 percent off. The site even breaks them down by user type so you know you're getting the right stuff. See at Amazon

WD Black NVMe M.2 2280 1TB internal SSD for $190 WD The WD Black NVMe M.2 2280 1TB internal solid state drive is generally around $300, but Newegg has taken a sizable chunk out of that price. If you're looking for regular hard drives for your laptop, desktop or NAS, the site has deals on those, too. See at Newegg

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 1TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $50 Compatible with Windows and Mac, this portable USB-powered hard drive includes Seagate's Dashboard backup software. Normally $70, this drive can be had for $50 from Amazon and includes a 2-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Costco members can pick up a 2TB version for only $60. See at Amazon

