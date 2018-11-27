Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but it's still a great time to get a deal on a tablet, laptop, desktop or monitor. Some retailers are continuing their incredible Black Friday sales -- including B&H, which is still offering the brand-new MacBook Air for $1,099 and serious, serious discounts on other Apple laptops (although not as good as it was on Cyber Monday).

Every retailer that sells computers -- desktops and laptops, Chromebooks and gaming rigs, tablets and convertibles -- is looking to clear out inventory before the end of 2018. We're seeing lots of markdowns on older machines and configurations featuring Intel's previous seventh-gen processors. But that's not to say that there aren't any brand new systems with cutting-edge tech on sale. There definitely are.

We're also seeing how increased competition in the tablet market is driving down prices this year. At the high end, the rash of newly announced tablets in October from Apple, Google and Microsoft have already yielded one dynamite deal: a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro bundled with a Type Cover keyboard for $800 at Best Buy. (The Black Friday version of this bundle, which also included the Pen, is now gone.)

As always, remember the caveats. Most of these deals will end after today, though some will go on indefinitely. In addition:

Tablets

Apple iPad 32GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular $259 ($200 off) The $250 Walmart deal is gone, but Best Buy has a 32GB version of the current iPad with a built-in LTE antenna for a sweet $259. But, there's a catch -- you need to sign up for two years of Verizon LTE service for your device. See at Best Buy

Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover for $799 (save $260) Sarah Tew/CNET It's not as sweet at the Black Friday deal, which also included the Pen, but Best Buy's bundle still rocks: You get a brand new Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 and a Surface Type Cover for $799. The Pen tacks on another $99, but this complete set usually retails for more than $1,100. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Laptops



MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,099 (save $100) This is the brand new MacBook Air, equipped with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina display (with a 2,560 by 1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There are multiple configurations on sale -- but the best deal is on the base model, with a 128GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM, which costs $1,099 in any color -- gold, silver or space gray. Sure, it was $30 cheaper for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is still a good deal. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 26, the 128GB version is out of stock, but it's available for preorder at the same price. Note that B&H is offering big discounts across Apple's various laptop lines. $1,069.00 at B&H Read the CNET review

2017 Apple MacBook Air for $879 ($120 off) Apple announced a new, more expensive of the beloved MacBook Air in October and B&H has the previous edition discounted to $879. It's a good deal -- you get a fifth-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive -- on an older, though still great, laptop, if you can deal with the lower-resolution screen. Best Buy previously had it for $800 but that deal has expired. $869.00 at B&H Read the CNET review

HP Pavilion laptop (14-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $460 (save $170) Staples has a 14-inch HP Pavilion laptop equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $460 (it was previously $370). Without an SSD, it may not be super fast -- so keep that in mind. It's still about $100 or so less than we'd normally expect to pay, but the best price has already come and gone. The deal appears to be sold out online, but is still available for pickup in some stores. See at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s with Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $379 ($120 off) It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight. And Walmart's configuration, which has an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 1TB hard drive, is a remarkable value. The price has jumped up by $30 since Cyber Monday, but it's still a pretty good deal. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

HP 15t laptop with Intel Core i7 for $529 This remains a solid deal on a good machine with a slightly older, though high-end processor. You get a 15.6-inch touchscreen with a seventh-gen Core i7 CPU plus 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The "list" price of $1,200 is ridiculous, but this is still a couple hundred less than I'd expect for a Core i7 touchscreen laptop. See at HP

HP 15 with Intel Core i7 and 1TB hard drive for $549 ($250 off) Lots of retailers have deals going on this machine. Office Depot has added $100 back onto the price of the HP model 15-da0086od, but it's still a nice price for a system that features some killer components including a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. HP's offering a similar touchscreen model for $529 (above). See at Office Depot

Lenovo Flex 5 with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $599 ($200 off) Like many of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, this one has shot up by $100 from its best price, but is still nicely discounted. The Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and, complemented by its speakers, makes it good for video, music and games. It also has plenty of battery life to get you through the day. This deal is available in-store only. See at Office Depot Read the CNET review

Gaming PCs

Origin PC Eon15-S and games bundle for $1,300 (save $400) Sarah Tew/CNET We're fans of Origin PC, and its Eon15-S, which includes some features you don't normally see in a gaming system at this price: support for three external monitors, including one with G-Sync support, and a removable battery. In addition to discounting the system by more than $200, the company is also throwing in some extras with some configurations: A digital copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

A digital Steam key for SCUM

A free Star Trek: Online Gamma Vanguard starter pack and Tier 6 Archon Class Assault Cruiser Other desktops and laptops include your choice of bonus extras, from gift cards to bigger hard drives. See at Origin PC Read the CNET review

Dell Alienware Aurora desktop PC (with Liquid Cooled Intel Core i7-8700K, GeForce RTX 2080) for $1,599 (save $650) The Alienware Aurora can accommodate two graphics cards in its relatively small case -- and Amazon is including the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with this configuration. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

HP Pavilion gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti for $599 ($230 off) Walmart has a solid markdown of over $200 on a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. You get a respectable collection of entry-level gaming components, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Razer Blade Pro 17.3-inch gaming laptop for $3,900 ($1,100 off) OK, so it's not a "bargain" necessarily, but if you were looking for a slim big-screen laptop for gaming or content creation you can save yourself some serious coin with this Blade Pro deal. At this price, you're getting a lot of processing and graphics performance, along with extras including a color-accurate 4K-resolution touchscreen and a mechanical keyboard. Razer is also offering the same price on its online store. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Chromebooks



HP Chromebook with 14-inch display and Intel Celeron CPU for $210 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Chromebooks are often so inexpensive that retailers have a difficult time marking them down more -- even during Black Friday. We haven't reviewed this particular 14-inch Chromebook by HP but the specs look decent at this price. Deal available now through Dec. 1. See at Staples

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $160 ($60 off) This is some dirt-cheap Cyber Monday business. This HP machine is a basic one: You get an 11.6-inch display, a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For $160. See at Office Depot Read the CNET review

Monitors



27-inch HP curved LED monitor for $160 ($120 off) Staples offers up a worthy deal for this curved 27-inch LED monitor. Solid specs include a 1,920 by 1,080-pixel resolution, LED backlight and 1800R curvature. This deal is available only for in-store pick up at select locations, not online. See at Staples

HP 22-inch FHD monitor for $80 ($30 off) Straight up: This may be the least expensive 22-inch monitor we've ever seen. Thanks, Office Depot. This deal is available only for in-store pick up at select locations, not online. See at Office Depot

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. For Costco members only. The deal is available through Nov. 26 and it's online only. See at Costco Read the CNET review

