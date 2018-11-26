Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: Bose QC 25 for $109, JBL, Beats and more from $25

Cyber Monday has brought out the best deals on headphones, whether you're an audiophile looking for the most premium set of cans, are in search of the ideal noise-canceling headphones to shut out the world (or these weekend shopping crowds), or you merely need a pair for your phone that isn't old and tangled beyond reasonable use.
You'll find headphones on sale for the lowest prices of the year right now, so it's a good time to consider picking up some noise-canceling, wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear and/or sports-friendly music companions.
Last updated on Monday, Nov. 26 at 1:35 p.m. PT to show current deals in stock.
So how do you know which ones are actually bargains? That's where CNET comes in. We've looked through a bunch of ads to identify the best deals on headphones we can recommend, whether we've reviewed them or not.
Before we dive in, however, you should know:
- This page incorporates the latest sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's, Dell, Shopko, Meijer, JCPenney, Belk and Samsung.com.
- Deal availability varies per store.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.
All right, let's get to it.
Deals you can get now
Here are the current deals. Some of these may be available just for 24 hours -- so jump on them if you're interested.
Bose QuietComfort 25 $109.99 (save $190)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose QuietComfort 25 are a little long in the tooth now, having been replaced by two series of 35s, but for this Cyber Monday price you probably won't find anything better. If you're a frequent traveler, then an extra hundred bucks on a still-good set of noise-canceling phones is probably worth it.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) $299 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
How do update one of the most popular noise-canceling headphones? Well, if you're Bose, you make your QuietComfort 35 smarter. At $50 off, and with the addition of Google Assistant, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II is a great Cyber Monday deal..
Bose SoundSport Wireless: $99 at Walmart and Amazon ($50 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Now
Bose's popular wireless sports headphone are on sale for $99 at a few different retailers for Black Friday.
Jabra Elite Active 65t $159 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Jabra Active Elite 65t truly wireless earphones are the best alternative to Apple's AirPods, especially now that they're the same price for Cyber Monday.
BeatsX wireless headphones: $50 off at AmazonSarah Tew/CNET
The BeatsX wireless headphones have up to 8 hours of battery life and have a quick recharge function for when you're heading out for a jog but forgot to give them a charge overnight.
JBL E55BT: $60 at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailersSarah Tew/CNET
Availability: The sale price is no longer available at Walmart or Amazon and only the dark blue colour is on offer on Best Buy, with the other colours being out of stock.
Store: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other several other retailers
I reviewed this midrange E55BT Bluetooth headphone and liked it, but thought it was a little too expensive at its list price. But at $60 it's a good deal.
Jabra Move: $50 ($50 off) at Amazon and other retailersJabra
Availability: Now
Store: Amazon
This is a decent deal on Jabra's popular on-ear wireless the headphone, the Move.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $69 at Amazon (Save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
OK, fine, it's not a pair of headphones, but it still plays damn fine music and you can always hold two against your head like actual headphones if that makes you feel better.
It's waterproof and provides a great sound for such a small speaker.
Bose On-Ear Wireless: $120 at Bose.com ($60 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Bose's comfy On-Ear wireless headphone were on sale for $100 at Costco but are now out of stock. Bose has them for $120, however.
Hifiman Edition S for $68Amazon
Availability: Now, but headphones aren't in stock until Dec. 2.
Store: Amazon
I haven't tried this wired headphone, but Hifiman makes some very good sounding headphones that typically cost a lot more.
Bose SoundSport Free: $169 at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers ($30 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Availability: Now
Store: Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy
Bose's totally wireless SoundSport Free headphones rarely go on sale. They're $30 off at several retailers.
Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless: $25 at Target ($25 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
Store: Target (red only; white and blue sold out)
I liked this "budget" neckband style headphone from Skullcandy. It's a solid deal at $25.
