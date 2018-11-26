Cyber Monday 2018: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Black Friday is over but Cyber Monday discounts are here -- and some of them are old Black Friday deals that are still in effect. Whatever the semantics, we're curating some of the best deals available today, so you can take advantage right now.

The page includes links to sales -- and our top picks -- at top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Staples, GameStop and more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products and retailers featured on the pages linked herein.

Updated Monday, Nov. 26 at 12:57 p.m. PT.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals at top retailers

Amazon

Online sale prices are available now, with time-limited Lightning Deals through Cyber Monday and into the week beyond ("Cyber Week"). A vast majority of Amazon devices (Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras and more) are still on sale for some of the best prices of the year. Some sale prices may end today, others will continue or come back later in December if Amazon follows its plan from previous years.

Among the offers at Amazon:

Samsung Galaxy S9 (unlocked, 64GB) with Echo (second-generation) and Echo Spot: $520 (save $418): An unlocked Galaxy S9 for $520 is already a great deal, but throw in an Echo and an Echo Spot? Sign us up.



Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100: What we call one of the "best Bluetooth sports headphone currently out there" is a great discount at this price.



CNET's top picks at Amazon: Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals now: $20 Echo Dot, $30 Roku, $69 Echo and more discounts

E-book sale at Amazon: Cyber Monday 2018 e-book sale happening now: Dozens of Kindle titles starting at $2

Walmart

Online sale prices are available now, including $25 Google Home Mini and other Cyber Monday deals.

Among the offers at Walmart:

iPhone 8: $500 (save $100): If you're OK with Walmart's Straight Talk wireless service, a hundred bucks off is a great deal.



Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50): Just released, the Google Home Hub is extremely handy around the house. This deal also comes with a $10 credit for Vudu.



CNET's top picks at Walmart: Cyber Monday deals at Walmart: $99 Google Home Hub, Xbox One X discounts, Bose deals and more.

Target

Target/Screenshot by CNET

Full weekly ad (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1): Target.com

Online sale prices available now, and Target is promising an extra 15 percent off on "toys, home, electronics, clothing" and more for Cyber Monday. But a long list of exclusions apply -- basically, all the sort of stuff on which you'd want that sort of discount: No Apple products, no LG OLED TVs, no Legos, no GoPros, no Fitbits and so on. But some of those may be otherwise discounted.

Among the offers at Target:

Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $152 (save $78): This smart-home doorbell earned CNET's Editors' Choice for working great with Google or Nest smart-home gear.



JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40): Waterproof and available in several colors, this Bluetooth speaker is one of the best in its size class.



Target is also offering BOGO (buy one, get one) deals on clothing, shoes & accessories for Cyber Monday. But again, exclusions apply.

CNET's top picks at Target: Best cyber Monday deals at Target.

Best Buy

Cyber Monday sale prices are available now, but note that you need to be signed in to bestbuy.com to see them.

Among the offers at Best Buy:

CNET's top picks at Best Buy: Cyber Monday 2018 Best Buy deals: $25 Google Home Mini, iPhone XS, Galaxy S9 and more

GameStop

Online Cyber Monday prices are available now, but a lot of earlier console deals at GameStop have been out of stock since earlier last week.

Among the offers on GameStop:

$199 Xbox One S Minecraft bundle: This is the same deal that's been available everywhere else for the past week.



$50 gift card with console purchases: Not including the Xbox Minecraft bundle above.



Newegg

Newegg/Screenshot by CNET

Full Cyber Monday ad: newegg.com

Online sale prices available now.

Among the offers at Newegg:

LG 38-inch curved gaming monitor $850, (Save $650): If you've been dreaming of a giant curved monitor for your home gaming rig, this is the deal to grab now.



Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for $750 ($340 off): Following the form of Lenovo's slimmer, smaller Yoga two-in-ones, the Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and, complemented by its speakers, makes it very good for video, music and games.



CNET's top Cyber Monday picks at Newegg: Cyber Monday 2018 Newegg sale going on now: $750 Lenovo Flex 5, $400 Samsung 55-inch TV and more

Staples

Online sale prices available now.

Office Depot

Online sale prices available now.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category

Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage