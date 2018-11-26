Esto también se puede leer en español.

Cyber Monday 2018: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

Looking for Cyber Monday sales you can already take advantage of? We've got you covered for all the major retailers.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Black Friday is over but Cyber Monday discounts are here -- and some of them are old Black Friday deals that are still in effect. Whatever the semantics, we're curating some of the best deals available today, so you can take advantage right now. 

The page includes links to sales -- and our top picks -- at top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Staples, GameStop and more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products and retailers featured on the pages linked herein.

Updated Monday, Nov. 26 at 12:57 p.m. PT.

See the best Black Friday deals overall

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals at top retailers

Amazon

Online sale prices are available now, with time-limited Lightning Deals through Cyber Monday and into the week beyond ("Cyber Week"). A vast majority of Amazon devices (Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras and more) are still on sale for some of the best prices of the year. Some sale prices may end today, others will continue or come back later in December if Amazon follows its plan from previous years.

Among the offers at Amazon:

CNET's top picks at Amazon: Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals now: $20 Echo Dot, $30 Roku, $69 Echo and more discounts

E-book sale at Amazon: Cyber Monday 2018 e-book sale happening now: Dozens of Kindle titles starting at $2

See Amazon's Cyber Monday deals

Walmart

Online sale prices are available now, including $25 Google Home Mini and other Cyber Monday deals.

Among the offers at Walmart:

CNET's top picks at Walmart: Cyber Monday deals at Walmart: $99 Google Home Hub, Xbox One X discounts, Bose deals and more.

See Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Target

Target/Screenshot by CNET

Full weekly ad (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1): Target.com

Online sale prices available now, and Target is promising an extra 15 percent off on "toys, home, electronics, clothing" and more for Cyber Monday. But a long list of exclusions apply -- basically, all the sort of stuff on which you'd want that sort of discount: No Apple products, no LG OLED TVs, no Legos, no GoPros, no Fitbits and so on. But some of those may be otherwise discounted.  

Among the offers at Target:

Target is also offering BOGO (buy one, get one) deals on clothing, shoes & accessories for Cyber Monday. But again, exclusions apply.

CNET's top picks at Target:  Best cyber Monday deals at Target.

See Cyber Monday deals at Target

Best Buy

Cyber Monday sale prices are available now, but note that you need to be signed in to bestbuy.com to see them. 

Among the offers at Best Buy:

CNET's top picks at Best Buy: Cyber Monday 2018 Best Buy deals: $25 Google Home Mini, iPhone XS, Galaxy S9 and more

See Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

GameStop

Online Cyber Monday prices are available now, but a lot of earlier console deals at GameStop have been out of stock since earlier last week. 

Among the offers on GameStop:

See Cyber Monday deals at GameStop

Newegg

Newegg/Screenshot by CNET

Full Cyber Monday ad: newegg.com

Online sale prices available now.

Among the offers at Newegg:

CNET's top Cyber Monday picks at Newegg: Cyber Monday 2018 Newegg sale going on now: $750 Lenovo Flex 5, $400 Samsung 55-inch TV and more

See Cyber Monday deals at Newegg

Staples

Online sale prices available now.

See Cyber Monday deals at Staples

Office Depot

Online sale prices available now. 

See Cyber Monday deals at Office Depot
Microsoft Xbox One X

