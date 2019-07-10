AirTV

For many a cable TV cord-cutter, local channels are the final piece of the puzzle. How can you continue to watch (or record) those stations without piling on more monthly fees and defeating the whole point of cutting the cord?

Here's how: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished AirTV dual-tuner local-channel streaming box for $49.99, with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Others pay $5.)

Everything you need to know about this product, you can find in CNET's AirTV review. However, allow me to sum up: Connect an antenna to the AirTV box, then link the box to your Wi-Fi network (or plug it into your router's Ethernet port). Presto! Now you can watch live local channels via your streaming devices (Fire TV, Roku and so on) and mobile devices (even if you're away from home).

Better still, the AirTV can pull DVR duty, though it's BYO USB hard drive. If you have an extra one lying around, great. If not, here's a Toshiba Canvia 1TB drive for just $49. (My point: Adding your own storage is extremely affordable.)

Although the box was "built for SlingTV," you definitely don't need a SlingTV subscription. If you have one, those channels will populate the program guide alongside your local ones, which is nice. Even nicer? There's no monthly fee for AirTV's program guide.

So, yeah, you're in for $50 for the box. And if you already have an antenna and hard drive, you're done. The latter is optional, and here's an indoor HD antenna for just $17.

Cord-cutting solutions don't get much cheaper than this. Even if Woot's supply of refurbs runs out, the AirTV is quite reasonable at $79.99.

If you've used one and have thoughts to share, hit the comments section!

Bonus deal: The Sonos Playbar drops to $549 (save $150)

Speaking of refurbished gear for your TV viewing pleasure, the Sonos Playbar sound bar normally sells for $699, but for a limited time, you can get a refurb Playbar for $549. That's a rare deal and one of the biggest discounts I can recall seeing on this speaker.

Everything you need to know about it, you can learn in CNET's Sonos Playbar review. (Wow, did this thing really come out way back in 2014?)

One thing worth adding: All refurbished Sonos gear is guaranteed to be good as new, right down to the full one-year warranty. Sure, at $549 the Playbar is still a pricey addition to a home theater -- but at least it's a little less outrageous.

Bonus deal No. 2: Get an electric arc lighter for just $6.36

Tacklife

Still lighting candles with matches? Go back to the 1800s, grandma! For a limited time, Red Baby AI (via Amazon) has the Tacklife ELY01 rechargeable arc lighter for just $6.36 with promo code GZ2Y24C4. That's even less than the Father's Day deal from last month. The lighter normally runs $13.

This thing blows matches and propane lighters out of the water. For starters, it has a gooseneck, so it can light where you need it to light. It's windproof, because there's no actual flame to blow out. And it won't ever run out of propane, because it relies on a rechargeable battery that's good for up to 1,000 uses (!) between charges.

The only caveat: If you use it to light candles, wax can get on the tip, which can prevent the arc from lightning. Just scrape off the wax with your thumbnail and you should be back in business.

