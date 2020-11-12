Custom canvas prints starting at $15 and more photo gifts for the holiday

While not all of us can see our friends and family this year, let them know they're in our hearts with custom photo gifts -- like these popular unframed canvas prints at CVS Photo, only $15 each after discount. Framed versions are also available!

Looking for housewarming gifts and personalized holiday greeting cards? The Snapfish sale is where you can get tailor-made postcards starting at $20. Stop by the Walgreens photo gift sale to snag some custom fridge magnets for less than $3.

CVS Get 70% off same-day 11x14-inch unframed canvas prints when you use code 70TODAY and 75% off 16x20-inch unframed prints with code CANVAS75. Framed print canvas can be yours for 50% off using code DECOR50. Free in-store pickup where it is available. These offers end Nov. 14.

Walgreens Snag these framed photo magnets for only $2.80 each when you use the code GIVEGIFTS at the Walgreens photo gift sale. You can also get photobooks, postcards and custom photo puzzles that are sure to make the holiday memorable. The sale ends Nov. 28.

Snapfish If you're looking for postcards to show off your sourdough bread or quarantine beard, Snapfish's 70% off sale can net you a pack of 20 cards for only $20. Use code HOLLYCRD70. With cards for any occasion, this is a great way to tell loved ones you're thinking of them. Offer ends Nov. 15.

Vistaprints 2020 doesn't need any help to be memorable, but you can celebrate the end of the year with some Vistaprint custom calendars for 2021 starting at $13. Vistaprint also offers 50% off holiday cards should you miss the Snapfish sale. Use code HOLIDAY. Sale ends Jan. 1.

