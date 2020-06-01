'Cursed' wallpaper image reportedly crashes Samsung, Google, other phones

Ice Universe/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Nokia and Xiaomi device users have reported their phones crashing after setting a certain wallpaper image. The "cursed" wallpaper was pointed out on Sunday by Ice Universe, a Twitter user specializing in leaks, according to a report from Android Authority on Monday.

"Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users! It will cause your phone to crash! Don't try it! If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it," Ice Universe's tweet read. If your phone is soft-bricked, it means it might look like it's working, but doesn't turn on or it may display an error screen.

Some users were able to change the wallpaper -- an image of a lush shoreline with mountains in the distance -- in between crashes, while others were able to delete it using the TWRP recovery tool, according to Android Authority. Most users reportedly had to reset their phones to factory settings.

After Ice Universe retweeted a post showing the wallpaper crashing a Google Pixel phone, they posted an update showing Samsung appearing to have resolved the issue.

"Just wait for the subsequent firmware update and do not take the risk," the tweet said.

