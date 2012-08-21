CNET también está disponible en español.

Curiosity does the Martian wiggle! (picture)

Check out the action on one of the rover's four corner wheels. Soon enough, Curiosity will have its license to drive around the surface of Mars.

In preparation for driving the Curiosity rover around the Martian surface, NASA engineers today wiggled the wheels from mission control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a test of the rover's steering systems.

This animated series of four images shows the movement of Curiosity's rear right wheel as rover drivers on Earth turned the vehicle's four corner wheels in place in the gravel at the landing site on Mars.

NASA/JPL-Caltech
Left, left, left, right. Left, left, left, right. Watch me go! NASA/JPL-Caltech