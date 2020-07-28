Cuphead surprises with PlayStation 4 launch

Studio MDHR

Playstation 4 owners will finally get a chance to test their mettle against the tough but fair challenges of Cuphead. Studio MDHR, makers of the side-scrolling shooter, announced the surprise release on Tuesday with a new stop-motion trailer for the game. If you own a Playstation and have been waiting to try Cuphead, you won't have to wait any longer. You can buy Cuphead now via the Playstation store for $20.

Initially released in 2017, Cuphead puts you in the shoes of the titular character, and a friend can join you in co-op battles as Mugman. Gameplay is similar to classic arcade shooters like Galaga, but with an animation style similar to 1930s cartoons and a wonderful jazzy soundtrack.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

