Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch in April

Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Nintendo kicked off its Nindies Showcase on Wednesday by announcing the popular run-and-gun platformer will be available in the Switch eShop on April 18 and can be prepurchased now. The game costs $19.99.
The title, acclaimed for its gameplay difficulty and '30s animation style, launched in 2017 for Xbox One and PC as a Microsoft exclusive. Microsoft said Wednesday that the Switch version of Cuphead will support Xbox Live.
"We'll be working with StudioMDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months," wrote Xbox's Chris Charla in a blog post on the company's GDC announcements. "Given the early stage of our work with StudioMDHR, the Xbox Live features will appear in a post-launch update to Cuphead on Nintendo Switch."
Nindies: Independent games for Switch
Nintendo didn't stop with Cuphead and revealed several other releases:
- Overland: A post-apocalyptic game in which you'll have to fight with different creatures, rescue survivors and find objects that allow you to stay alive. Overland will arrive at the Switch in the fall.
- Neo Cab: In this title with Blade Runner styling, you're a taxi driver dealing with difficult customers. You can talk with them to learn about their lives and discover the truth behind a mystery. Neo Cab will arrive later this year.
- Stranger Things 3: The Game: Available on July 4, this game is based on the acclaimed Netflix series. It allows you to play alone, in pairs or in a cooperative.
- The Red Lantern: Dogs, snow and Alaska will test your survival. Available later this year.
- Darkwood: Available in May, this game allows you to explore a forest by day and survive the different terrifying creatures that haunt you at night.
- RAD: A 3D action game created by Double Fine and Namco will test your survival skills in a post apocalyptic. Your character can mutate some parts of his body depending on creatures you eliminate along the way. Available this summer.
- Creature in the Well: Available in the summer, this game is a kind of pinball game in which you have to control a swordsman.
- Pine: This game, available in August, will allow you to walk and investigate a fantasy world in which each creature has a mission.
- Swimsanity : A cooperative game that arrives this summer and delves into underwater shooting. Swimsanity can be played individually or in teams.
- Cadence of Hyrule: A fun and quirky game that brings back Link and Zelda from the game The Legend of Zelda. It'll arrive this spring.
The games can be purchased physically and digitally through the Nintendo eShop. Their prices will be announced later when their individual release approaches.
This story originally posted as "Cuphead llegará a la Nintendo Switch en abril" on CNET en Espanol.
5G and foldable phones go big at MWC 2019: With international intrigue and a 5G coming-out party, this show doesn’t need the boost of a Samsung event.
Galaxy S10 Plus review: No doubt about it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is going to be one of the best Android phones of 2019.
Nintendo Switch
Game Developers Conference
-
reading•Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch in April
-
Mar 20•Epic, Humble Store partner for game sales, including exclusives
-
Mar 20•Fortnite seems unstoppable with nearly 250 million registered players
-
Mar 20•Oculus Rift S and Quest: Hands-on with $399 VR headsets coming this spring
-
•See All
Discuss: Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch in April
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.