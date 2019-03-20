Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch in April

Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Nintendo kicked off its Nindies Showcase on Wednesday by announcing the popular run-and-gun platformer will be available in the Switch eShop on April 18 and can be prepurchased now. The game costs $19.99.

The title, acclaimed for its gameplay difficulty and '30s animation style, launched in 2017 for Xbox One and PC as a Microsoft exclusive. Microsoft said Wednesday that the Switch version of Cuphead will support Xbox Live.

"We'll be working with StudioMDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months," wrote Xbox's Chris Charla in a blog post on the company's GDC announcements. "Given the early stage of our work with StudioMDHR, the Xbox Live features will appear in a post-launch update to Cuphead on Nintendo Switch."

Nindies: Independent games for Switch

Nintendo didn't stop with Cuphead and revealed several other releases:

Overland : A post-apocalyptic game in which you'll have to fight with different creatures, rescue survivors and find objects that allow you to stay alive. Overland will arrive at the Switch in the fall.

: A post-apocalyptic game in which you'll have to fight with different creatures, rescue survivors and find objects that allow you to stay alive. Overland will arrive at the Switch in the fall. Neo Cab : In this title with Blade Runner styling, you're a taxi driver dealing with difficult customers. You can talk with them to learn about their lives and discover the truth behind a mystery. Neo Cab will arrive later this year.

: In this title with Blade Runner styling, you're a taxi driver dealing with difficult customers. You can talk with them to learn about their lives and discover the truth behind a mystery. Neo Cab will arrive later this year. Stranger Things 3: The Game : Available on July 4, this game is based on the acclaimed Netflix series. It allows you to play alone, in pairs or in a cooperative.

: Available on July 4, this game is based on the acclaimed Netflix series. It allows you to play alone, in pairs or in a cooperative. The Red Lantern : Dogs, snow and Alaska will test your survival. Available later this year.

: Dogs, snow and Alaska will test your survival. Available later this year. Darkwood : Available in May, this game allows you to explore a forest by day and survive the different terrifying creatures that haunt you at night.

: Available in May, this game allows you to explore a forest by day and survive the different terrifying creatures that haunt you at night. RAD : A 3D action game created by Double Fine and Namco will test your survival skills in a post apocalyptic. Your character can mutate some parts of his body depending on creatures you eliminate along the way. Available this summer.

: A 3D action game created by Double Fine and Namco will test your survival skills in a post apocalyptic. Your character can mutate some parts of his body depending on creatures you eliminate along the way. Available this summer. Creature in the Well : Available in the summer, this game is a kind of pinball game in which you have to control a swordsman.

: Available in the summer, this game is a kind of pinball game in which you have to control a swordsman. Pine : This game, available in August, will allow you to walk and investigate a fantasy world in which each creature has a mission.

: This game, available in August, will allow you to walk and investigate a fantasy world in which each creature has a mission. Swimsanity : A cooperative game that arrives this summer and delves into underwater shooting. Swimsanity can be played individually or in teams.

: A cooperative game that arrives this summer and delves into underwater shooting. Swimsanity can be played individually or in teams. Cadence of Hyrule: A fun and quirky game that brings back Link and Zelda from the game The Legend of Zelda. It'll arrive this spring.

The games can be purchased physically and digitally through the Nintendo eShop. Their prices will be announced later when their individual release approaches.

This story originally posted as "Cuphead llegará a la Nintendo Switch en abril" on CNET en Espanol.

