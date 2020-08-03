A 12-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set is just $100

Best Buy

A good set of pots and pans doesn't have to set you back four figures. Want proof? Best Buy just slashed the price on a with everything you'll need to work your way through any one of these cookbooks. Right now, you can snag the complete set for just $100. That's $200 off of Best Buy's original price.

This stainless steel Cuisinart set has an impact-bonded aluminum base, which guarantees even heating, and the tempered glass covers allow you to see exactly what's going on with your cooking. The set includes a 3-quart sauté pan with a cover, a 5-quart stockpot with a cover, a 2-quart saucepan with a cover, an 8-inch nonstick skillet, a 10-inch skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs.

Best Buy also has a handy to make perfect poached, hard- and soft-boiled eggs for $13 (normally $15). For a jolt, there's a for $50, which will save you $10 (and a daily trip to the local coffee shop).