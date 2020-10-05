A full Cuisinart cookware set for $50 to get you cookin'

Cusinart

Nope, that's not a typo. A full is currently marked down $150 to just . It doesn't get much easier than nonstick cookware and it really doesn't get more budget-friendly than $50 for 11 name-brand pots, pans and cooking tools. It's a perfect starter set for any kitchen in need of sturdy cookware, but worth noting that the deal is for today only and until supplies sell out.

The 11-piece Cuisinart set includes a 2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover, a 5-quart stockpot with a cover, an 8-inch nonstick skillet, plus four cooking tools including a ladle, spoon and two spatulas. Cuisinart is a trusted kitchenware brand, and the cookware's quality is confirmed in high overall marks in nearly 420 verified purchase reviews on Best Buy.

For healthy game day snacking you can also secure this large for $60 -- down from $110. A 1,700-watt blast of fast-moving convection heat mimics the effects of oil-frying without the actual oil for crispy wings, fries and more.

Both items qualify for free shipping and will be delivered by this weekend. Or use Best Buy's no-contact curbside pickup and get your haul later today.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.