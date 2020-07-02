Slice and dice with a colorful $21 Cuisinart kitchen knife set

Cuisinart

"Sharp and colorful" is exactly how I like to think of myself. It's also how I'd describe this 10-piece set of rainbow kitchen knives by Cuisinart, currently on sale at Macy's down to just $21 (originally $40), with the code FOURTH. As we've discussed on our sister site Chowhound, eating the rainbow is a good way to get loads of important nutrients and antioxidants but slicing and dicing with it sounds kind of fun, too.

This stainless steel knife set from trusty kitchen brand Cuisinart receives near-perfect marks in the many verified-purchase reviews, with buyers loving their sharpness (definitely a plus for knives) and but also their comfort in the hand and fun color scheme. The discounted set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5 1/2-inch utility knife, 5-inch and a 3 1/2-inch paring knife. Each comes with its own color-coordinated protective blade guard, too.

Read more: The best 4th of July kitchen and home sales on now: Macy's, Wayfair, Sur La Table and more

Also on sale at Macy's is a rather nifty Cuisinart two-in-one blender, food chopper down to $104 (originally $190). The Goodful has 700 watts of blending force and a 56-ounce jar but easily transforms into a food processor with the click of an attachment, saving you precious space in the cupboards when not in use (smart!). Macy's will ship this combo appliance -- and anything over $25 -- for free.