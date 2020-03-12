CNET también está disponible en español.

A full 12-piece Cuisinart cookware set for just $80 -- today only

Plus, save 50% on a digital air fryer and take $40 off a slick coffee maker.

If you're starting from scratch with kitchen cookware, Best Buy has a deal on this 12-piece Cuisinart cookware set that's too good to pass up. The full stainless steel set with tempered glass lids and bonus cooking utensils is down to less than $80 for today only -- plus free shipping. 

Best Buy also has a large Gourmia digital air fryer and a sleek Capresso 10-cup coffee maker on discount. Let's have a look at the three deals.

Cuisinart 12-piece cookware set: $80

Cuisinart

All told, the set includes a 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, 5-quart stockpot with lid, 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs. A bonded aluminum base is conducive for even cooking that won't warp easily and tempered glass lids make it easy to keep an eye on whatever you're making.

$60 at Best Buy

Gourmia 4.5-quart digital air fryer: $60

Gourmia

For a more newfangled way to cook, Best Buy has a Gourmia 4.5-quart digital air fryer down to $60 (originally $120) also for today only. Make crispy fries, wings and other craveable snacks in a flash with super convection technology. Air frying requires little or no oil, but still gets that crisp exterior goodness we all love.

$60 at Best Buy

Capresso 10-cup digital coffee maker: $60

Capresso

Finally, check this Capresso 10-cup digital coffee maker. The slick programmable stainless steel and glass java maker has all the functions you need for consistently good pots of coffee. And right now, it's discounted $40 at Best Buy. Compare to competitors like Target, which have the same model priced at $100 or more.

$60 at Best Buy

Best Buy will ship all three of these one-day deals for free. Can't wait a few days? Choose free in-store pickup and grab your new gear later today.