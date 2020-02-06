CNET también está disponible en español.

A 12-piece Cuisinart cookware set just dropped to under $80 -- for today only

Plus, a powerful robot vacuum and personal blender on deep discount at Best Buy.

A Cuisinart 12-piece stainless steel cookware set just dropped to one of the lowest prices we've seen, down to less than $80 (originally $220) at Best Buy as one of its Deals of the Day.

The complete cookware set is designed with lots of little touches we can appreciate, such as ergonomic handles that make maneuvering these pots and pans easy, and cramp-free and tempered glass covers so you don't have to guess when food is done. Plus, one of the frying pans is nonstick -- in an otherwise stainless steel set -- which is always handy to have at your disposal.

The discounted cookware set is made with a bonded aluminum base too, which heats up fast and evenly. It includes a 2-quart saucepan with a cover, 3-quart sauté pan with a cover, 5-quart stockpot with a cover, 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet plus bonus slotted turner, two spoons and a set of nylon tongs.

Nutri Ninja personal blender with FreshVac container: $60

You save $60
For super simple morning shakes and smoothies, you can also snag everyone's favorite personal blender. The Nutri Ninja 24-ounce blender is marked down by 50% to just $60, for today only. This version comes with both a regular container and FreshVac vacuum-sealed jar so you can blend a drink the night before and it'll be as fresh as ever in the morning.

iRobot Roomba 890 self-charging robot vacuum: $300

You save $200
And if you're like me and prefer robots to do your dirty work, this iRobot Roomba self-charging vacuum is marked down to $300 (originally $500) as another one of today's flash deals. The powerful robot vacuum even has an integrated app for those definitely-not-getting-off-the-couch-not-even-to-turn-the-Roomba-on days.

