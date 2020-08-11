Go Dutch and save on Cuisinart cast iron cookware starting at $55

Michael Berman / DigitalVision / Getty Images

I hate to break it to you but we're moving full steam into cast iron cooking season. (Don't shoot the messenger, please.) While summer is by no means over, fall stews, soups and braises are creepin' around the corner and a cast iron enameled Dutch oven may be the best way to ready yourself. Right now, Amazon has three pieces of the good stuff -- available in either peony pink or cobalt blue -- on major discount, some down as much as $60. This is a smart time to buy cast iron too since it's right before the demand really hits. (Hence Le Creuset's Factory sale, also taking place now if you're looking for a luxury Dutch oven.)

But back to the deal at hand: Cuisinart's 7-quart Dutch oven is just $70 at this moment. That's $30 less than its normal price and $60 less than its counterparts in other colors. There's also a smaller 5.5-quart cast iron round for $55 (down from $90), and a handled 12-inch chicken fryer pot for $70. This is a one-day sale and it's already a few hours in, so you'll want to nab one of these quickly while they're still in stock.