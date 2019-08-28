Quality cast iron cookware is on sale just in time for fall cooking

Amazon

As we roll into fall and cooler temperatures prevail, we often shift our cooking methods a bit. At a certain point the grill gets a final sad scrape and is tucked away to hibernate until spring and indoor kitchen hardware begins to make more frequent appearances. One of those indoor cookware accessories that we love most is cast iron and if you haven't got a good set, there are deep discounts on Cuisinart cast iron casseroles, Dutch ovens and chicken fryers happening now -- just in time for braising, roasting and stewing weather.

Read more: 10 essential kitchen tools for a vegan kitchen

We love enameled cast iron for its durability and consistently even distribution of heat. When covered, it works like a mini convection oven within the larger oven providing heat retention and distribution to your slow braises and roasts. Atop the oven over an open flame, cast iron pots make the perfect home for a Sunday red sauce to come to life. Most cast iron is just a bit heavier than other kitchenware but an enameled coating makes it ultra-easy to clean and gives it an undeniable French country aesthetic we just can't resist.

The three quality Cuisinart enameled cast iron pieces below (available in mint green and burnt orange) are nearly half off on Amazon right now and available just in time for fall cooking.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Amazon This 7-quart casserole in mint green or orange is enameled for a strong and durable outer surface that can withstand both high heat and open flame. It's big enough for most family braises, stews, soups and dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup.

Amazon This versatile oval cast iron Dutch oven also comes in rich burnt orange or fun mint green and makes both the perfect cooking vessel and serving dish for a roast bird or braised leg of lamb.

Amazon This 12-inch cast iron chicken fryer goes easily from oven to stovetop with handle and lid for a quick fry or saute and back under the coils to finish. Superior heat retention and even distribution mean you'll have evenly cooked food, done fast.