Take $60 off this genius machine and make perfect cold brew in record time

If you're a cold brew addict like me, don't let anyone tell you it has a "season." Also, don't let coffee shops take $5 from you every time you need one. Good cold brew usually takes at least 12 hours to "brew" (technically, steep) which is why the premium is so high. But the Cuisinart 7-cup cold brew maker, which uses spin technology to make authentic cold brew, reduces that steeping time to as few as 25 minutes -- and is on major sale at Best Buy as Deal of the Day.

Right now you can snag the Cuisinart cold brew maker for just $40 (originally $100), for today only. At $4 or more for cold brew at most coffee shops, some quick math proves this thing will pay for itself with just a couple of 7-cup brews. And you'll never have to wait an entire day for your cold brew again. (Which is a good thing for you and everyone around you, tbh).

In other Deal of the Day news, Best Buy is offering up a very well-reviewed Gourmia 6-quart multi-cooker (think Instant Pot) for less than $40 (down from $70), and you can also swipe an Insignia induction cooktop burner -- perfect for spaces that need some extra portable cooking power like dorms, work kitchens, campsites, RVs and more -- for just $30 (down from its original $80).

Best Buy offers free shipping on all of this and you can have it delivered by this Friday, or pick up at your local Best Buy anytime. (But the deal is today only, so order before midnight).

