A highly rated knife set is just $30 (originally $100) for today only

Cuisinart

Having the right knives and knowing when to use them can make your kitchen life a whole lot easier, and a good set doesn't have to break the bank either. Especially when you catch a sale like the one happening now -- and for today only -- on this Cuisinart 6-piece stainless steel knife set, currently down to just $30 (originally $100) as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

The well-reviewed knife set includes an 8-inch chef's knife (your Excalibur in the kitchen), 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 6-inch santoku knife, 6-inch serrated utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Each is fashioned from German steel and comes with an individual guard to protect them from wear (or you can purchase a knife block separately to house your knives and keep them from dulling).

This one-day-only offer is available with free shipping or pick up at your local Best Buy store.

Read more: Here's how to keep your kitchen knives razor-sharp | The best healthy meal kits in 2019 |

Best Buy

In addition to these sharp and solid knives, Best Buy has assorted bulk coffee pods on deep discount including an 80 count of Victor Allen's Donut Shop coffee blend for just $20, down from $40.