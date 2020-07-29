A stylish 15-piece Cuisinart knife set is down to $75

Cuisinart

Of any of the knife set sales we've covered, this Cuisinart 15-piece knife block set might score the highest marks in verified purchase reviews. The most resounding praise lavished on the carbon steel cutlery is how good of a deal it is for the quality you get -- and that's presumably before it went down to $75. Right now, and for today only, the forged knife set is half off and includes a wooden block that spins lazy Susan-style to reveal a recipe book or iPad holder on the backside. Smart, right?

In addition to the storage block, the full Cuisinart set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 7-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, scissors and a sharpening steel. That's more than enough blade to get through any of one of our quarantine cookbook picks. Best Buy will also ship the set for free.

A few other daily kitchen deals include this solid Bella 12-cup coffee maker for just $30 (originally $70) and a nifty three-tier food steamer for $15 -- down from $30.