A 12-piece $80 Cuisinart cookware set to get you going in the kitchen

As we find ourselves home more, having to fend for ourselves during mealtime without restaurants to go running to, the collective cries of "Why didn't I learn to cook?!" grow ever louder. The good news is that being stuck in quarantine as we wait out the coronavirus is truly a perfect time to learn. It starts with a few basics, and this Cuisinart 12-piece cookware set -- currently down more than $200 to just $80 at Best Buy -- is a great starter set for any kitchen in need of pots and pans.

The 12-piece set includes a 2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover, 5-quart stockpot with a cover, 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, plus a bonus slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs. The stainless steel pots and pans sport ergonomic handles for easy maneuvering. Cuisinart is a trusted kitchenware brand, and the quality is confirmed in the high marks it gets in nearly 170 verified purchase reviews.

For baking projects, Best Buy also has two mixers on discount -- also for today only. The KitchenAid Pro Series 5-quart stand mixer is one of the most powerful stand mixers you can own. Right now it's down to less than $200 (normally $500). And for smaller jobs, snag an Oster 7-speed electric hand mixer, down 50% to just $50 as one of the Deals of the Day.

All three items qualify for free shipping and will be delivered by this weekend. Or use Best Buy's no-contact curbside pickup and get your haul later today.