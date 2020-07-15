A Cuisinart 11-piece nonstick cookware set is just $50

A good set of pots and pans doesn't have to set you back four, or even three, figures. Want proof? Best Buy just slashed the price on an 11-piece Cuisinart nonstick cookware set with everything you'll need to work your way through any one of these cookbooks. Right now you can snag the complete set, including a nonstick saute pan, saucepan, stockpot, frying pan and cooking utensils for $50. That's $150 off Best Buy's original price and 50% cheaper than the same set on Amazon.
If your aim is easy, no-fuss cooking and cleanup, nonstick is the clear choice. This Cuisinart set is made from PFOA-free ceramic and is titanium-reinforced for easy release and maximum durability. The set includes a 3-quart saute pan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6-quart stockpot with lid, 10-inch fry pan and four hard plastic cooking utensils, all safe to use on the nonstick surface.
Best Buy also has a handy egg cooker to make perfect poached, hard- and soft-boiled eggs for $8 (normally $15). For a jolt, it's also got a Bella 14-cup drip coffee maker for $30 or Keurig pod coffee maker with milk frother for $100 (down from $200).
