When was the last time you hugged your computer? Unless you like bits of plastic jabbing into your skin, probably not lately.

Design company Throwboy wants to make sure fans of outdated technology can snuggle with vintage products with its new line of pillows.

Its Iconic Pillow collection, now on Kickstarter, includes five throw pillows inspired by game-changing computers and gadgets throughout the decades.

The collection includes a 1977 Pillow, 1984 Pillow, 1998 Pillow, 2001 Pillow and 2007 Pillow that look a lot like the Apple II, the original Macintosh computer, the iMac, the iPod and the iPhone.

While it's pretty obvious these pillows are meant to represent Apple products, Throwboy never actually mentions the words Apple, Mac, iPod or iPhone anywhere on its Kickstarter page -- probably for legal reasons, since none of the pillows are officially sanctioned by Apple.

Regardless, the plush pillows include fun embroidered details like the rainbow logo, buttons and keyboards.

The Throwboy pillows of these retro tech gadgets are $39 (roughly £30, AU$53) each, with an estimated delivery date of February 2019. The Kickstarter has an end date of Sept. 14. and has already exceeded its $10,000 goal by more than $40,000.

