Eat this Cthurkey and other Cthulhu entrees, if you dare

After binging on turkey, mashed potatoes, puddings, cakes, and your body weight in cookies during the holidays, the last thing you want to ponder is a dinner that looks like it could kill you in a cage fight.
Meet Cthurkey. Rusty Eulberg and his wife Jennifer Robledo wanted to add something a bit more adventurous to their Christmas dinner spread, so they created this edible Elder God that pays tribute to H.P. Lovecraft's tentacled creature from "The Call of Cthulhu."
"Jenny is a big fan of Cthulhu so we went and bought some crab legs and some octopus and bacon and cooked them all separate and slapped them together on a plate, and that was it," Eulberg said. "The next year I made a Cthicken; the same thing using squid instead of octopus and a chicken."
Cthulhu food tributes are nothing new. There are Cthulhu cakes, cookies, pizza, Bento box lunches, and this especially scrumptious Snickerthulhu. Even the YouTube bro-tastic chefs from Epic Meal Time made a meat Cthulhu from hamburger, bacon, squid, and cheeseburgers.
If Cthurkey looks a bit too frightening to serve at your next dinner party, try baking this less creepy-looking Lovecraft tribute -- Cthulhu pie by Sandy Yoo.
As Lovecraft wrote of Cthulhu, "The most merciful thing in the world, I think, is the inability of the human mind to correlate all its contents" -- unless of course, those contents are delicious. Bon appetit, if you dare!
Originally published on Dec. 30, 2013.
