Cryptic trailer for Bob Ross Netflix documentary paints an unhappy picture

Beloved artist Bob Ross often said there were no mistakes, just happy little accidents. But what unhappiness lay beyond the famously cheerful painter's smile? A new Netflix documentary is set to show the story behind the easel, but the mysterious trailer isn't giving anything away.

"We want to show you the trailer," says the cryptic video posted to Netflix's YouTube channel, "but we can't... Find out why on August 25."

Ross was creator and host of gentle PBS art show The Joy of Painting from 1983 to 1994. He died of cancer in 1995 aged 52, kicking off a complex legal battle involving his son Steve Ross and business partners Annette and Walt Kowalski. Steve appeared numerous times on The Joy of Painting and will appear in the documentary. If this feud is what the mysterious trailer is hinting at, things presumably got a little crazy.