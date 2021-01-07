Crying Suns, the popular space RPG game, is free for the taking

Epic

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. And in welcome news, Epic is kicking 2021 off right by continuing the tradition. After all, you need a lot of games to keep busy with while we all wait for a coronavirus vaccine. This week's free game is none other than .

Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite game that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. The game offers an enormous amount of exploration in a procedurally generated universe that's different every time you play. There are hundreds of scripted story events embedded in a dramatic story that spans six chapters.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game -- yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.