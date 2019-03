Crunchyroll

You might soon have to pay more to stream anime.

Crunchyroll is raising the price of its premium plan from $6.95 to $7.99 a month in the US and Australia, according to TechCrunch's report on Friday. In the UK, the price will go from £4.99 to £6.50, according to TechCrunch. You can stream anime on Crunchyroll for free, but the premium plan gets rid of ads and offers perks like simulcasts from Japan.

Crunchyroll didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told TechCrunch the price increase would let it offer more shows and experiences to subscribers:

"Crunchyroll has the world's largest collection of anime and we're grateful to have focused on building out such a robust library for over the last decade, without a significant price change in our company history. This price increase will help us bring our community more of their favorite shows, allowing us to create even more experiences for them to connect with each other and through shared passion for anime."

The popular anime streaming service surpassed the 1 million subscribers mark in 2017. Crunchyroll now reportedly has 12 million active monthly users and 2 million subscribers.