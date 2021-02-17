Cruella: See Emma Stone go 'a little bit mad' as Disney villain in new trailer

Before Cruella de Vil was stealing Dalmatian puppies, she was a young woman in London trying to make it in the fashion world, according to the trailer for Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella.
The trailer, out Wednesday, shows Academy Award winner Emma Stone as the young Cruella, sporting the recognizable split black and white hair, and already self-aware enough to know she's not "for everyone."
"I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad," Stone says in voiceover.
Cruella comes out May 28.
