Cruella: See Emma Stone go 'a little bit mad' as Disney villain in new trailer

As the song goes, if she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will.

screen-shot-2021-02-17-at-10-06-41-am.png

What's black, white and red all over? 

 Disney

Before Cruella de Vil was stealing Dalmatian puppies, she was a young woman in London trying to make it in the fashion world, according to the trailer for Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella

The trailer, out Wednesday, shows Academy Award winner Emma Stone as the young Cruella, sporting the recognizable split black and white hair, and already self-aware enough to know she's not "for everyone."

"I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad," Stone says in voiceover. 

Cruella comes out May 28.