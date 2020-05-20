Crucible, Amazon's new sci-fi shooter game, drops today

Amazon Games

Amazon Game Studio's team-based sci-fi shooter, Crucible, comes out Wednesday. The free-to-play competitive PC game will be available starting at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. PT. Players will be able to pick among playing as human, robot or alien hunters on another planet, and can level up by capturing the resource Essence.

The game will launch with three modes called Heart of the Hives, where two teams of four battling a boss hives that contain hearts, with the goal to capture three hearts before the other team does; Harvester Command, where two teams of eight battle to capture and hold Harvesters on the map so they can control Essence, with the objective to drain your opponents' resources; and Alpha Hunters, where two teams of eight fight to the death.

Today's the day! Drop into #PlayCrucible starting at noon Pacific Time / 9 p.m. CEST. Our launch trailer just debuted on @SypherPK's stream, you can watch it here: https://t.co/1RuLkQrlrN — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) May 20, 2020

"Crucible has a hunter for every play style, including Earl, an inter-stellar trucker who's built like a tank and has a gun sized to match, Bugg, a robot botanist whose primary concern is protecting his plants, and Summer, a champion fighter and former welder whose flame throwers keep things hot on the battlefield," Amazon Games said earlier this month.

Amazon Game Studios, launched in 2012, makes games including New World, The Grand Tour Game and Crucible. It has studios in San Diego and Orange County, California, and at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. Crucible was developed by Amazon Games team Relentless Studios in Seattle. Next up is New World, based in the 17th century and launching in August, and an MMO based on Lord of the Rings.